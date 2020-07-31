The Simons Foundation recently announced its group of 2020 Simons Investigators, which included two Indian Americans among the 15 honorees.
Among the cohort were researchers Aashish Clerk and Venkat Guruswami.
Clerk, of the University of Chicago, was named an investigator in physics.
Clerk is a theoretical physicist working at the intersection of condensed matter, quantum optics and quantum information theory, his bio notes.
His research focuses on driven-dissipative quantum phenomena and is motivated both by fundamental questions as well as potential applications in quantum technologies, it said.
He is best known for his works on quantum optomechanical systems, on quantum amplification and measurement, and on dissipation engineering to realize unidirectional interactions.
Clerk’s current work spans topics ranging from quantum transduction and quantum control to the study of new kinds of driven-dissipative bosonic topological phases and non-Hermitian quantum phenomena.
Guruswami, of Carnegie Mellon University, was named an investigator in theoretical computer science.
Guruswami's research has led to major advances in the theory of error-correcting codes, approximate optimization, pseudorandomness and related complexity-theoretic and mathematical aspects, according to his bio.
His work on list decoding has yielded codes with minimum possible redundancy for correcting worst-case errors.
His recent works include notable progress on polar codes, deletion-correcting codes, codes for cloud storage and constraint satisfaction problems, it said.
Each year, the Simons Foundation requests nominations from a targeted list of institutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland for the Simons Investigator programs.
Simons Investigators are outstanding theoretical scientists who receive a stable base of research support from the foundation, enabling them to undertake the long-term study of fundamental questions.
