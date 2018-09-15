LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – A three-year-old Indian American toddler died tragically last month from exposure to heat in an enclosed minivan in Oldham County, the Jefferson County Coroner's office said Aug. 31, according to an article inLouisville Courier Journal.
The boy, Nishchay Patel, was found unresponsive Aug. 12 by his parents in the car in the parking lot of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Goshen, reported WAVE. They found him around 4:30 p.m. and called for help; he was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, where he died around 5:10 p.m.
No charges have been filed.
The death was an accident, according to Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight. It was attributed to hyperthermia from the environmental heat exposure, reported the Journal.
Nishchay was the son of Mayank and Lina Patel of Louisville.
According to WDRB.com, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Temple released a statement asking for privacy for its congregation: “Our congregation and members are deeply saddened by the loss of a young, bright boy who brought immense joy to his family and our congregation. We are focused on supporting his family through this tragic time, keeping them in our thoughts and daily prayers. We ask for respect and privacy to allow the family and our congregation to mourn this loss and heal through prayer.”
