CAPE, or Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, has launched its third annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, and Indian American television executive Neil Thomas is among the six CAPE Leaders Fellows, according to Deadline.
The CAPE Leaders Fellowship, per the organization, is an “incubator to equip the next generation of creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks.”
According to Deadline, the program continues CAPE’s “push for inclusion and focuses on the gatekeepers and executives who have the power to greenlight projects.”
Co-chaired by Kevin Iwashina, senior associate at Endeavor Content; Albert Cheng, co-head of TV and COO at Amazon Studios; and Peter McHugh, manager at Gotham Group, the Fellowship features high-level speakers and master classes to train participants in the art of communication, leadership, pitching, and other skills.
Throughout August, Deadline adds, Fellows will participate in evening sessions, intimate breakfasts, networking mixers, and one-on-one mentoring sessions with high-level industry executives.
Thomas, of Artesia, Calif., is currently manager of TV development at Media Rights Capital, where he works on sourcing and developing scripted content for the studio’s growing TV slate, reports Deadline.
Media Rights Capital has developed, produced and financed television series for HBO, Starz, Netflix, ABC, AMC, Lifetime and Comedy Central. It has also worked on film projects for distributors, including Sony, Warner Brothers, Universal, Paramount and Fox.
Previously, Thomas worked in the corporate development and strategy group at MRC and began his career working at CAA, Lionsgate and Variety.
He is a graduate of the University of Southern California where he earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations/global business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.