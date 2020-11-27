The EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases Nov. 18 announced the 2020 RareVoice Abbey Award finalists, which includes a pair of Indian American twin girls.
Nominees for each category were chosen from a list submitted by the rare disease community, with 24 finalists, ranging in age from 15 to 78 and hailing from nine different states, representing more than 11 rare diseases.
Among the group of finalists were Dublin, California-based Quarry Lane School juniors Esha and Arya Cyril, who were named in the Teen Advocacy category.
Esha and Arya, of Pleasanton, are twin siblings.
A few years ago, the girls began volunteering at a free health advisory clinic at a local community center for patients with limited or no health insurance. Since then, they have been extremely passionate about health policy, according to their bios provided to India-West.
Motivated by family experiences with liver-related diseases, both the sisters advocate for the JoinJade-Asian Liver Center at Stanford University for hepatitis- and liver-related diseases, the bio added.
Both the girls continue to find ways to support the rare disease community in any way they can and use their voices to make change. The twins feel that supporting the rare disease community and hearing their powerful narratives is a step forward, it said.
Esha and Arya play competitive racquetball and are a part of Team USA 2020 of the International Racquetball Federation. They were recently awarded a Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their contribution towards community service.
Additionally, the twins were recognized and honored by the Mayor of Estación Central in Santiago, Chile, this past summer for their non-profit organization which aims to remove language barriers by connecting the youth through culture, social issues, and the United Nations Sustainable Goals, the bio added.
The RareVoice Awards, now in its ninth year, is hosted by Rare Disease Legislative Advocates, and the RareVoice Awards will be livestreamed on Dec. 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET at RareVoice Awards.
The awards will be presented during the RareVoice Awards show which honors advocates who give rare disease patients a voice on Capitol Hill and in state government.
“All of our 2020 RareVoice Award nominees are true champions of rare disease families. Each has gone above and beyond to continue their advocacy efforts despite the COVID pandemic,” said Julia Jenkins, executive director for the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases. “It’s important that we take time to recognize them and the impact that they have made on behalf of the 30 million Americans living with rare disease.”
Awardees receive an “Abbey” statuette commissioned specially for the RareVoice Awards, and named for Abbey Meyers, founder of the National Organization for Rare Disorders.
