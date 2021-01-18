Twins Esha and Arya Cyril of Pleasanton, California, were recently named January’s “Real Racquetball Champions” by USA Racquetball.
USA Racquetball says that, for love of the sport of racquetball, the Cyril twins started a GoFundMe page to support USA Racquetball during its ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaign.
The Indian American girls rallied their family and friends to raise money that helped the campaign exceed its original goal by more than three times, according to USA Racquetball on the webpage www.teamusa.org.
“These two exceptional young women are multiple-time U.S. Junior Team members. Esha and Arya have started a non-profit organization, and on the January ‘18th Real Racquetball Show’, you will get to hear more from them about their latest venture,” the organization noted.
Both have received national recognition from other organizations for their legislative advocacy work in support of rare disease health policies, the release adds.
The girls’ entire story was featured Jan. 18 on the “Real Racquetball Show,” which can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/USARacquetball.
