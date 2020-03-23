Indian American twins Renee Mendonca and Rhea Mendonca are filled with gratitude that they have a roof over their head, food on their table and good clothes to wear in these trying times but they are aware that not everyone is as fortunate as them.
They recently organized a garage sale to raise funds and collect 1,000 sanitizer kits and food cans for the homeless living on the streets of New York. The compassionate twins recently delivered them to homeless New Yorkers.
“We were inspired to help the homeless when we recently travelled by the Staten Island Ferry to Manhattan and were shocked to find the homeless lying around helplessly in subways and parks,” they told India-West.
The twin teens organized a garage sale of their own personal items like clothes, shoes, books, bags, socks, coats, gloves, and shawls in order to raise funds and buy sanitation kits and food cans.
“We felt that we could not remain silent and watch the news on the television about thousands dying due to coronavirus globally,” they said. “We felt we have to do something to help the helpless homeless people on the streets who have no money or support system.”
The compassionate twins, who are the cofounders of Wings of Hope, whose mission is to educate and empower youth about the dangers of vaping, urged their team members to help them in assembling kits comprising of hand sanitizers, antibacterial soaps, lotions, reusable masks, food cans and juices for free distribution to the homeless to protect them from the deadly coronavirus.
“The homeless people cannot afford to buy basic necessities in order to protect themselves from this deadly virus,” they said.
Renee said: “The people most forgotten during these crises are the homeless population. Everyone is worried about the safety of their families.”
Rhea added: “People are in a panic frenzy and stocking their houses with food, toilet papers leaving the shelves in the stores empty. Many food pantries have closed down in New York and the poor are left with no food while the rich have hoarded their garages and houses with food.”
Having set the ball rolling, the duo now hopes that more people will volunteer and come forward to save lives during this tumultuous time. They have started a GoFundMe account to raise funds to expand their program throughout the U.S. They also plan to donate funds to countries like India, Malawi and Haiti.
To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-sanitation-kit-for-the-homeless-community
“It’s important that during this crisis we unite under the table of brotherhood, to lend a helping hand to those who most need it, even if it means donating one dollar, one sanitizer or one food can. Every small gesture has a ripple effect,” said the twins, who raised 150,000 dollars on their birthday in 2019 for St. Jude Hospital for the treatment of youth addicted to vaping. (See earlier story here: https://bit.ly/3aclqTC)
