A pair of Indian American twins, Renee Mendonca and Rhea Mendonca, are making an effort to help spread awareness to the youth about voting in the coming presidential elections.
For their community service and making a difference in the lives of youth, where they made powerful cases for #online #voter #registration and increasing the youth vote at last week’s ‘Take Back the Vote’ youth rally, they were awarded the “One in a Million Award” by Multiply the Good, a national nonprofit focused on elevating public service as the means to empower individuals.
At the youth rally, the Mendonca twins had a virtual conversation with influential senators of New York like state senators Zellnor Myrie, Brad Hoylman, and Alessandra Biaggi; councilmember Carlina Rivera, a New York City public advocate, who were impressed by the discussion and the viewpoints the twins made, according to a press release.
In an effort to create a way for young people to register online, the twins have been part of a youth organization called Yvote, whose mission is to mobilize young people to connect passions and beliefs with how to make a difference, at and beyond the ballet box.
The New York-based twins are also cofounders of Wings of Hope, whose mission is to educate and empower youth about the dangers of vaping.
