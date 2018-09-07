Massachusetts held its primary elections Sept. 4 with a pair of Indian Americans seeking federal seats.
Challenging U.S. Senate Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren will be self-proclaimed creator of the email Shiva Ayyadurai.
Ayyadurai, who announced his candidacy last year initially as a Republican, advanced automatically as an Independent. Also taking part in the November general election are Republican Geoff Diehl and Independents John Devine and Joshua Ford.
Ayyadurai’s campaign is focused on three main objectives: health, jobs and creating a “clean” government.
Ayyadurai has emerged as a systems scientist, inventor and entrepreneur since coming to the U.S. nearly four decades ago. He also calls himself the “Real Innovator” and “All American Indian” on his campaign page.
He believes that Washington, D.C., needs true problem solvers as opposed to politicians who “are just screaming at each other.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Mb3VGx)
The candidate believes he should be elected because he’s “not part of the political machine,” because he’s an American who holds a job, owning seven companies, and doesn’t aim to call his elected post his primary work. He claims most elected officials just use their post as a funding vehicle.
“I hope to inspire people,” he told India-West in an interview last year. “In the first 100 days when I get in, we’re going to be proposing solutions through our bills and get people involved around that.”
Abhijit Das was seeking the Democratic nomination in the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Though the race has yet to be decided at time of press, Das is not among the candidates still hoping for victory.
The Indian American finished seventh of 10 candidates, receiving 1,481 votes for 1.7 percent. Lori Trahan holds the lead in the race with 18,368 votes for 21.6 percent over Dan Koh, who also has 21.6 percent but with 18,316 votes.
Das, a hotel magnate, was running for Congress with a hope of spurring economic growth for the district.
Das had announced his candidacy for Congress Sept. 25 and filed his papers Oct. 2 (see India-West article here).
“Our state of the economy is troubling. Something is not working and we need to fix that. We must work diligently to turn this place to one of opportunity and innovation,” Das said at the time in his announcement.
His platform, he had said, would focus on the economy, innovation, education and the mental health crisis, among other issues.
The 44-year old Das was born in Woburn, and grew up in North Andover. He went to Brooks School, studied political science at Middlebury College in Vermont, and took two semesters of classes at UMass Lowell, where his mother Mitra Das is in her 45th year teaching sociology, the Eagle-Tribune reported.
Das obtained a law degree from the University of Michigan, and said he spent almost a decade as a lawyer before becoming Hilton hotels' senior director of Development in South Asia. He left that position having signed or launched 28 hotels in South Asia over a five-year period, it said.
