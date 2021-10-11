Thirty-nine Indian American students are among 2,000 scholars from throughout the world who were named in the 2021 United Nations Millennium Fellowship program, for their development of a project addressing one of the world’s most-pressing crises.
The program is a joint initiative of the Millennium Campus Network and the United Nations Academic Impact and aims to help make the 17 Sustainable Development goals and 10 Academic Impact principles a reality.
In India, for example, millennium fellows at Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi are aiming to combat climate change by launching a community outreach program to map the extreme heat wave areas in the city through a community-centric disaster management initiative. They will also develop a preparedness plan for vulnerable communities. The project is projected to positively impact 2,000 people this year, noted the UN in a press statement.
Each of the fellowship projects was launched in 2020.
A record-breaking 25,501 applicants from over 2,200 college and university campuses across 153 nations participated this year: the final 2,000 were chosen from 120 campuses in 29 nations.
UN Secretary General Ban ki Moon said in a statement lauding the program: "As Millennium Fellows, we need you to lead by example – with empathy, humility, and inclusion as guiding values. You can embrace global citizenship, building a strong global network to learn from and support each other.”
“We are all counting on you to affirm the dignity of people and our planet, now and for years to come,” he said.
The announcement came before the UN General Assembly, held last week in New York.
This year’s Indian American Millennium Fellows are:
ANAYA PATEL, Nova Southeastern University, Florida. Patel’s project, The Purple Box, aims to help school girls in Tanzania access to sanitary napkins. Young women who do not have access to sanitary pads miss an average of 20 percent of the school year, which eventually leads to them dropping out because of poor academic and sporting performances, said Patel in a press statement. This issue continues the cycle of poverty in third world countries that prevent these young girls from becoming their community's next teachers, doctors, and nurses.
AUDRI PRIYOM BHOWMICK, Brandeis University, Massachusetts. Bhowmick’s project is The Clean Needle Initiative, which sets up needle exchange programs and encourages HIV/AIDS testing in high-transmission areas. Two million lives are lost each year due to AIDS and Viral Hepatitis. The use of unsafe and unclean needles is one of the leading causes of the HIV and Viral Hepatitis transmission and one in seven AIDS victims are unaware of their infection due to lack of testing. The UN and the World Health Organization have outlined plans to eradicate the diseases by 2030.
MADHAVI MOOLJEE, Rollins College, Florida. Mooljee’s project is Next Step Forward, which works to provide formerly homeless people with valid identification, to decrease the chances of relapsing into homelessness. The project works alongside a nonprofit organization called IDignity, which provides resources for identification to primarily the homeless population. Having a valid form of identification is the first step to integrate into a stable lifestyle, said Mooljee.
PADMA VASANTHAKUMAR, The University of South Florida, in Florida. Vasanthakumar’s project is Heart2Heart, which uses the unique meditation practice, Heartfulness, to reduce stress, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. She will focus on university students, who have experienced higher levels of mental illness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stress among students especially from poor socio-economic backgrounds has increased, noted Vasanthakumar, wo is aiming to reach at least 300 students by the end of 2021.
PRAKASH VASANTHAKUMAR, The University of South Florida in Florida. Prakash Vasanthakumar is working on a similar project, known as H-ART-fulness for Kids. This project also uses Heartfulness meditation as a means to reduce stress and suicidal ideations in children. Poor mental health among children is often taken for granted in our society, said Vasanthakumar, adding: “It has been scientifically proven that art and meditation are effective in reducing stress levels. Hence, this project intends to incorporate art into Heartfulness meditation, a way of life that focuses on discovering the heart.”
SAMIDHA MAHESH SANE, University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania. Sane’s project, the Menstrual Mission, aims to achieve menstrual equity in three key ways: service, advocacy, and education. The social taboo associated with menstruation, coupled with a lack of access to period products in marginalized communities, leads to a lack of opportunities for menstruators and generates a system of cyclical inequality, said Sane. Menstrual Mission aims to collect around 1,000 period products every month which will be packaged and delivered to homeless shelters and women's shelters in Pennsylvania.
SWATHI TATA, AISHWARYA MUKUNDAN and ASHIMA AGARWAL, University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. Tata, Agarwal, and Mukandan’s project, Healthy Heroes Pittsburgh, aims to promote healthy nutrition and fitness for low-income children living in Pittsburgh. The team will host interactive workshops for children ages 5-7 and their parents to learn the foundations of keeping physically and mentally fit. Lesson topics can include whole food meal preparation, analyzing nutrition labels/ingredients, minimizing screen-time, and practicing mindfulness. The curriculum is distinct in that it is tailored to the needs of the Pittsburgh public, carefully considering local food access, budgets, and work schedules, said Tata.
TANHA RAHMAN, Nova Southeastern University, Florida. Rahman’s project, Connecting Hearts for Poverty is a short video series shedding light on various issues connected to poverty. The objective of these videos are to showcase the needs of impoverished communities, engage students in performing varying acts of kindness and community service in attempts to address those needs, and allow today's youth to share their voices on why we care for and must work together to eradicate poverty, said Rahman.
VARSHINI SANTHANARAJAN ODAYAR, Harvard University, Massachusetts. Odayar’s project, “Sparking Lives,” will create a report on educational inequity and lack of digital access, by studying two rural Indian villages.
“Today, the voices of marginalized communities are silenced as their stories remain untold. I want to use the voice that I have in this world to amplify the voices of people experiencing homelessness and the voices of young girls fighting for their right to an education,” said Odayar.
VIBHU RAJ SINGH, Brandeis University, Massachusetts. Singh’s project, Wellness in Waltham, focuses on bringing food from soup kitchens to people who cannot access them. The project's goal is to set up an online system where people can request food be delivered to them from the closest soup kitchen.
ADITI PEYUSH, Northeastern University, Massachusetts. Peyush’s project is Log-in for Inclusion, which will look at low-income communities that lack Internet access, She will then work with local politicians with the aim of establishing municipal Wi-Fi.
AKHILA RAMESH, Pace University, New York
“The damage done in this century, if major lifestyle changes are not implemented by our global population, will become irreversible,” said Rames, whose project "Eco-nomize the Pace University Pleasantville Campus" is a student-run initiative designed to promote sustainable living practices, and to make the Pace University Pleasantville campus more eco-friendly.
The aim is to promote green living both on-campus, as well as in the school's curriculum.
ANJALI MAHAJAN, University of Pennsylvania, in Pennsylvania. Mahajan’s project, UNAIDS at Penn, is a student-run advocacy organization which aims to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, via speaker events, film screenings, fundraisers, discussion forums, and long-term collaborations with grassroots community organizations.
ANSH NIKHIL NANDA, Duke University, North Carolina. Nanda’s project, You Can Change Earth, also focuses on climate change and how individuals can mitigate its damaging effects to the environment. “It is quite difficult to do something meaningful about climate change as an individual. YouChangeEarth.org provides personalized, actionable guides on how to reduce your carbon footprint, for anyone who is motivated to take some form of climate action,” said Nanda, adding that he hopes to involve 30,000 people in the project.
ANUSHA NATARAJAN, Arizona State University in Arizona. Natarajan’s project, Culture Talk, focuses on providing accessible and credible educational resources for teachers and learners in six different areas: heritage, trends, government, history, geography, and law. The mission is to educate as many individuals as they can about diversity and the importance of culture.
ANUVA FELLNER, UNC Charlotte in North Carolina. Fellner’s project, Blessing The Queen City, distributes “blessing boxes” around UNC Charlotte and the surrounding area, stocked with non-perishable food items and toiletries for people in need. These blessing boxes will mainly be stocked by online fundraisers, holding donation drives, and asking neighbors and local businesses to donate. Thirty donation boxes will be planted on campus and the surrounding areas to acquire 300-450 items on a bi-weekly basis. Fellner hopes to also partner with food banks to serve more than 400 people.
CHANDANA DASARI, Nova Southeastern University, Florida. Dasari’s project, Gender Inequality in Healthcare, aims to promote awareness of the gender inequality in the healthcare industry through guest lectures, patient testimonies and information sessions. “We would like to discuss the disparity between patient care, wages and leadership opportunities,” said Dasari, who will get in contact with their fellow healthcare physicians to come speak to students more about this issue.
IMAYA VIRANI, Furman University, South Carolina. The COVID-19 Outreach Project, founded by Virani, aims to improve mental health, reduce misconceptions about COVID-19, and promote unity through the pandemic. Virani hopes to create a website to give undergraduate students a chance to share their personal experiences with COVID-19 and how it has affected their mental health and livelihoods. “Because of social distancing measures, individuals can feel isolated and helpless. It's important to inform others that they are not alone,” said Virani.
MAHIMA KAKANI, New York University, New York. Kakani’s project, Consulting for Impact, focuses on Black and LatinX entrepreneurs, who make up 14% and 8% respectively of U.S. entrepreneurs, but receive less than 2% of venture capital funding. All-women teams receive just 2.2% of venture capital funding. “Women and people of color deserve equal access to resources, whether that be funding, legal services, or strategy development, in order to scale their businesses,” said Kakani. Consulting for Impact will offer pro-bono strategy consulting services from rising business leaders to women and social entrepreneurs.
KUNAL PATEL and NISHTHA KOCHHAR, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Patel and Kochhar’s project, Steel City Sapna, works to showcase amazing South Asian talent within the collegiate circuit. This is done through hosting a competition at which 16 teams compete to raise money for a charity. The team typically has eight Bollywood fusion dance teams and eight a cappella teams competing every year.
MEGHANA IYER, University of Pennsylvania, in Pennsylvania. Iyer’s project, Music for Health and Well-Being, aims to provide youth in Philadelphia the opportunity to grow as musicians and learn how to find healthy ways to explore mindfulness and stress-relief. “I have had the opportunity to travel to some local elementary schools as part of after-school programs, but the resources are very limited and the time dedicated for music programs is restricted,” said Iyer. “Additionally, I will hold music-listening workshop, discussions about the importance of music and how it is beneficial to health and well-being, and the practice of mindfulness.”
NAMRITA NARULA, University of Pennsylvania in Pennsylvania. Narula’s project, Pocket Promise is a subscription-based donation platform for nonprofit organizations. “We aim to foster a culture of sustained giving by promoting accessibility, transparency, and continuity between organizations and donors,” said Narula. “Pocket Promise aims to become a one-stop-shop for donations. We hope to create a world of givers where doing good is simple and meaningful.”
NIDHI PATEL, Harvard University, Massachusetts. Patel created the College Guidance Center, a project that would develop a set of resources for students related to college guidance, including mentorship on preparing for and applying to college, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.
NIKITA SOOD, Nova Southeastern University, Florida. Sood’s project is Serving With A Smile! The project aspires to sponsor accommodations and education about dental hygiene for the highly marginalized, orphaned children in Bangladesh. Many do not have proper equipment to maintain oral hygiene, placing them in a compromised state and increasing their chances of developing oral diseases.
PRACHI LALWANI, Florida International University in Florida. Lalwani’s project, Own Your Crown, empowers women to advance their careers and quality of life by establishing mentorship opportunities, providing informational resources, and creating a community of women that fosters thoughtful guidance and empowerment.
”This opportunity is going to help prepare the next generation of women to acquire the skills of language skills, diplomacy, the subject matter of expertise, and understanding of the culture to have a platform to develop their projects,” said Lalwani.
PRERNA GUPTA, Arizona State University in Arizona. Gupta’s project,Timeless, Sustainable Fashion, focuses on the impact of fast fashion, cheap, trendy clothing promoted by social media influencers. Gupta has created a digital resource for people to learn about the effects of fast fashion on the economy, environment and mental health; the site includes information about alternative brand options. The goal is to have 100 downloads of this guide by the end of the semester, said Gupta.
RIZINA YADAV, Stanford University, California. Yadav’s project, Amelior8, is a knowledge and resource sharing platform that allows NGOs to collaborate, submit joint applications for funding, and ensure effective achievement of program goals. Yadav is aiming to involve 500 NGOs on the platform. "Young people must be at the forefront of driving progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.
SAHER ARORA, Nova Southeastern University, Florida. Arora’s project, Closing the Wage Gap, hopes to raise awareness about the wage gap between men and women through group discussion.
SAM MAHIBEN BEATTY, Baylor University, Texas. "As someone who escaped a life of poverty and abandonment, I will not stop fighting for my neighbors who struggle,” said Beatty, who, with his twin sister, was placed in an orphanage in New Delhi at birth. His project, Serving Impoverished Communities, works with low-income people in Waco, Texas, where the poverty rate hovers at 27 percent. Beatty will organize a Christmas toy donation and a Thanksgiving food giveaway for the homeless. He hopes to support at least 1,500 people.
SAMRA KANWAL, UNC Charlotte, North Carolina. Kanwal’s fellowship project, Girls Who Launch, strives to empower young girls to become the change makers of tomorrow. As a part of our mission, Kanwal focuses on educating girls on the basics of business, financial literacy, and creative entrepreneurship. “Our goals are to grow our social media education campaign by 1000+ followers, put on 10 workshops reaching at least a 100 girls, developing an engaging curriculum of 10 modules, and fostering partnerships with 5+ schools and colleges,” she said.
SANJANA KOUSHIK, Northeastern University, Massachusetts. Koushik’s project, Global Business Brigades, is a nonprofit student-led organization for economic development, using business and financial consulting to empower better lives. Working alongside staff and entrepreneurs, students with skill in financial strategy will have the opportunity to lead financial literacy workshops and support micro-enterprise growth in rural, under-resourced areas of countries. "I am fortunate enough to receive a great education but simply leaving my knowledge in the classroom would be a waste of an opportunity,” said Koushik.
SANJITHA SUBRAMANIAM, Brandeis University, Massachusetts. “I believe that every girl should grow up loving her skin and her culture. I have learned to love my brown skin and my heritage, and I hope to create a safe environment for young women to embrace all parts of their identities, said Subramaniam. The Beautiful Brown Project works towards empowering young South Asian females across the globe. “'Brown girls are constantly faced with criticism regarding the lightness of the skin, the amount of hair on their body, how they represent their family, who they marry, their career choices, and more,” she said. The project will create a network of South Asian females to help them to overcome the difficulties that society places on them and help them to believe in their worth.
VEENADHARI KOLLIPARA, University of Pennsylvania, in Pennsylvania. Kollipara’s project, Coping with COVID, works with K-12 students in West Philadelphia schools to teach them about Coronavirus and how to cope, physically and mentally, during a global health disaster. Kollipara will use many hands-on, creative projects to help all students understand how they are being affected, and what they can do in their community to help. She will also create a short docu-film.
VIKTI MEHTA, The University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas. “By helping students navigate the process of college applications, standardized tests, and financial aid, I can help youth who want to embark on a unique educational journey but may face social struggles through being a first generation student in an economically disadvantaged area,” said Mehta, whose project is First to College. The program helps low-income students in San Antonio who are the first in their families to go to college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.