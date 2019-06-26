Princeton University June 18 announced that nine individuals were elected to its Board of Trustees, including Sumir Chadha.
Chadha, of Hillsborough, California, is the co-founder and managing director of WestBridge Capital, and has been investing in India for the past two decades. The Indian American VC also co-founded and was managing director of Sequoia Capital India.
Early in his career, he worked in the Principal Investment Area at Goldman Sachs, and at McKinsey & Co.
In 2018, a gift from Chadha established the M.S. Chadha Center for Global India at Princeton, with the goal of bringing together scholars and students from all disciplines to broadly explore contemporary India. The center is part of the Princeton Institute for International and Regional Studies, where Chadha is a member of the advisory council, according to his bio.
He earned a B.S.E. in computer science from Princeton in 1993 and received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Along with Chadha, who was elected to serve a four-year term, other trustees included Heather Gerken, Anthony H.P. Lee and Brad Smith for eight-year terms as charter trustees; Bob Peck and Anthony Yoseloff, with Chadha, for four-year terms as term trustees; Amy Alving and Terri Sewell for four-year alumni trustee seats; and Sarah Varghese as a young alumni trustee.
The group will begin their terms on July 1 as other trustees’ terms end June 30, according to a university news release.
