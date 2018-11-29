In Fremont, Calif., a city in the San Francisco Bay Area with a large Indian American community, a fellow member of the community has been chosen to fill the role as vice mayor.
Raj Salwan, who was elected to the Fremont City Council in 2016, Nov. 20 was named the vice mayor of the city. Salwan, who also served a term on the council from January 2013 to December 2014 when the seat was vacated by Mayor Bill Harrison, was selected to the post unanimously by the sitting City Council.
“I am excited to be named as the vice mayor of Fremont so that I can help lead Fremont forward. I believe that we have many pressing issues facing our community, and the new role will allow me to advocate for Fremont residents and to make sure that we are getting the funding and regional support from neighboring cities, county, and the state,” Salwan told India-West.
Salwan grew up in Fremont. He attended Vallejo Mill Elementary School and walked to school from the one-bedroom apartment where his father, mother, and two siblings resided.
Fremont gave him the opportunity to go from that one-bedroom apartment to help run a successful business – he owns and runs AllCare Veterinary Hospital – and serve as a Human Relations Commissioner, Planning Commissioner and as a councilmember. He has been serving in city government for over 11 years, his bio said.
He is proud to have achieved the American dream, and desires to give back to the community that has given him so much, and to make Fremont an even better place to live, work and raise families.
The Indian American said that, when he was in school, he was one of the few Indian Americans and most of the people didn’t know the difference between Native Americans versus Indian Americans.
“In fact, fellow students would often assume that I would know about Native American issues, and I often had to explain that I was not that kind of an Indian but an East Indian from South Asia. It sounds funny today, but it was not that long ago,” he noted.
Much has changed since then, however, he said.
“Presently, Indian Americans are the largest ethnic group in Fremont and I am proud to be a qualified individual who happens to be from the community,” the new vice mayor told India-West. “I think there is much work to be done so that the Indian Americans are an integral part of the mainstream community. I hope that the leaders within Fremont and the Bay Area will join me in creating unity and strong community that is a part of the melting pot of America.”
Salwan added that Fremont has been fortunate to have been on the receiving end of a lot of things from the U.S., “and we have much to give to make our new homeland the best it can be.”
Referencing his community, Salwan said that there is often resentment that Indian Americans are insular and don’t participate in events and interactions with the mainstream community.
“I would like to work with the community to improve upon that. Our culture is deep and we have much to give,” he stressed.
Salwan, according to his bio, had the benefit of education from Fremont’s Washington High School, a place at a university that he could afford, and ultimately good jobs for his family that enabled them to buy a family home and achieve the American dream.
He attended U.C. Irvine and studied biological sciences, and has a doctorate of veterinary medicine degree from the School of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University.
Salwan is a proud husband to Sonia and father of three children – Shiv, Isha, and Sandeep – who all attend Fremont public schools.
As a parent, he understands how good schools enrich our community. As a small business owner, he knows what it takes to attract high quality business that will set up shop here, stay, and grow in our community, his bio noted.
His vision for Fremont is a simple one. He wants all Fremont residents to have the same opportunities that Fremont gave him: a home they can afford; a good education from a school near where they live; a high-skilled job with decent pay; parks to play in; and a safe environment.
The Indian American dignitary said that while he didn’t exactly push for becoming vice mayor, he did want to be a councilman in the city.
“I am fortunate to have achieved the American dream, and I want to repay my gratitude to the city that has given my family so much. I want everyone to be able to achieve the American dream in Fremont,” he told India-West.
Now as vice mayor, Salwan will be thrust into action when the mayor is not able to be present, including attending events to represent the city and running meetings.
“Fremont is the fourth largest city in the Bay Area, and we have many initiatives underway to improve the quality of life for our residents – from working on traffic congestion to reducing pace of growth to working with our school districts to improve education,” he said.
“We need all hands-on deck to achieve this vision. I will also be responsible for running meetings in the absence of the mayor, and represent the City of Fremont in regional bodies to make sure we get our fair share,” Salwan added.
Though the added responsibilities, Salwan stresses that his priorities – which include improving the quality of life for all residents; slow down the pace of growth; reducing traffic congestion; and improving education by collaborating with the school district – will remain the same.
The role, however, will allow him to take a leadership position to further move these goals forward. Overall, he is happy to be of service for the city he has called home for decades.
“It is a true honor of a lifetime to be able to help people, and I believe my new role will allow me to serve even more people in all capacities than ever before,” he said.
“Going forward, I have many bright opportunities, but for the present I am very happy and content in my current role. What would make me the most happiest is whether I had great impact to improve the lives of all Fremontonians.”
