Indian American volunteer organizations, who began relief efforts days before Hurricane Florence hit North and South Carolina and Virginia, say they are unable to reach stranded people due to severe flooding on the roadways.
Florence began as a Category 4 hurricane Aug. 31 but weakened to a Category 1 as it hit North Carolina Sept. 14. Severe flooding has led to mandatory evacuations in several portions of North and South Carolina. At least 37 people have been killed and an estimated 15,000 others have been rendered homeless.
Surge warnings have been put into effect in many regions with warnings of flood water cresting as high as 40 feet. Damage is estimated at over $17 billion.
Indian American North Carolina state Senator Jay Chaudhuri told India-West: “Although my Senate District largely avoided damage from Hurricane Florence, it has devastated many parts of the state, including Southeastern North Carolina, where I grew up.”
“To date, we've had 1,100 road closings, including two major interstates, and 4,000 people have been rescued. As with Hurricane Harvey, the rebuilding effort will take a long time. But, I am confident that the Indian American community will rise and meet this challenge in partnership with so many other communities across this great state,” said Chaudhuri.
Swadesh Katoch, director of disaster relief at Sewa International, told India-West that his volunteer team had been mobilized days before the hurricane hit. “We knew the impact would be huge,” said the Indian American community activist, noting that hotels quickly got booked, leaving people with no place to go. Hindu temples in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, have opened their doors to anyone needing emergency shelter, said Katoch, noting that the organization has set up a hotline for anyone hit hard by Florence: 413-648-SEWA.
"We are especially concerned about the vulnerable population such as people who are home-bound, sick, or have very young children,” said Sree Sreenath, president of SEWA International, in a press statement.
The organization is still working on relief efforts in Kerala – hit last month by the heaviest flooding in over a century – and has managed to rescue 76,000 people in the state. SEWA also provided disaster relief during Hurricane Katrina and Irma, and has conducted relief operations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Katoch said the organization’s approach is fourfold: setting up for a known disaster, followed up by rescue operations. In Houston, Texas – hit by Hurricane Harvey last year – the organization sent out volunteers in boats to rescue stranded people.
The next step is relief operations: cleaning up homes damaged by the disaster; medical camps staffed by volunteer Indian American doctors, and other immediate needs. The organization then works on long-term rehabilitation efforts to rebuild communities.
Kulpreet Singh, who sits on the Board of Trustees for the Sikh Gurdwara of North Carolina – one of the first gurdwaras on the East Coast south of New York – told India-West that few Indian Americans have been impacted by Florence. The hurricane was set to come right through Raleigh, Durham, and the Research Triangle, home to a large Indian American population, but then changed course to primarily affect people in the south portion of the state.
Rain has been pouring down steadily, said Singh, noting there had been flash floods on Sept. 16 and 17.
The gurdwara, which serves most of the state, has been reaching out to its members to connect those who can provide temporary housing with those left homeless by the hurricane and flooding. The gurdwara is also raising funds at its Sunday services to provide financial help to all who need it, regardless of faith, said Singh.
Pushpinder Singh, of United Sikhs, told India-West a team of volunteers from New York arrived in North Carolina Sept. 17 to help with hurricane relief efforts. The organization – which has also worked extensively in disaster relief efforts throughout the globe – has reached out to local churches to provide temporary shelter. United Sikhs has also reached out to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s office, and the U.S. National Guard.
United Sikhs is currently providing emergency supplies, such as food, sanitary products – including diapers – and potable water. “The death toll here is minimal, but there is lots of loss of property. Lives have been changed forever,” said Singh.
“There are tremendous challenges here; we hope we can make a significant impact,” added Singh.
Indian American Parminder Kaur Dhillon, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, told India-West that her area was not significantly impacted by the hurricane. But an elderly friend who lives nearby, Kailash Gill, 85, suffers from dementia and primarily lives alone after her husband passed away five months ago.
Gill and her live-in caregiver, a South Indian woman, were both terrified by the oncoming hurricane. So Dhillon – mother of Republican rising star Harmeet Dhillon – facilitated their move to the home of Ranjit Basra, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, which suffered minimal damage.
Dhillon prepared for the onslaught by stocking up on big drums of water. The family’s water supply is from a well; thus, if power is cut, the water supply is also cut. Though she herself did not lose power, Dhillon noted that much of the state is still without power.
“Our community is fairly resistant,” Kulpreet Singh of the Sikh Gurdwara of North Carolina, told India-West. “We face problems head on, no matter how big or small and we are not daunted by this.”
“We will be engaged long-term and will always be there to help those who need our help,” he said.
