Volunteers of GOPIO-Connecticut headed by its Indian American trustee Shelly Nichani delivered food to healthcare workers at the Stamford Hospital April 10. The chapter plans to deliver food to other hospitals in Fairfield County in Connecticut, which is the most affected county in Connecticut, this week.
Healthcare workers find it difficult to get food items while working since public cafeterias in hospitals are closed, said a press release.
On April 9, volunteers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) of America launched their campaign, “Food for the Front Liners,” raising funds to buy food and deliver them to the doctors and nurses who are directly treating the Covid-19 patients in emergency rooms and tents outside hospitals across Massachusetts.
In related news, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin April 12 organized an online Candlelight Vigil and Inter-Faith Spiritual session in support of physicians and healthcare workers who have fallen victim to Covid-19.
The ceremony was led by spiritual leaders from almost all major religions and nearly 200 Indian American physicians from across the United States. Dr. Rajam Ramamurthy opened the prayer vigil by describing the significance of lighting the lamp, in each spiritual tradition.
With one minute of silence with folded hands and heads bowed, the AAPI members and spiritual leaders prayed for the speedy recovery of Drs. Ajay Lodha, Anjana Samaddar, Dr. Sunil Mehra and thousands of other healthcare professionals who are on the frontlines and admitted to the hospital and receiving treatment.
