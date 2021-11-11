Bill and Melinda Gates’ oldest daughter Jennifer Gates tied the knot with Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian equestrian, at her home in Westchester, New York.
The two got married during a religious secret Muslim ceremony Oct. 15 night, reported DailyMail.com. The couple held a civil ceremony with some 300 invited guests Oct. 16 afternoon in New York, it said, adding that an elaborate tent city was built over the past few days on Jennifer’s 142-acre estate in North Salem, New York.
According to Vogue, the couple worked with Marcy Blum Events to plan everything, while Indian American Rishi Patel of HMR Designs did all of the florals.
In an Instagram post, Patel shared that this was nothing short of a dream and a labor of love.
“Thank you and congratulations @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar for your unwavering trust in me and my team to create design magic for you two…We love you!!!” he wrote.
In another post featuring a photo of the bride, he wrote, “Our glowing bride Jennifer Gates carried a splendid, classic bouquet of lily of the valley (with a multitude of size options), to ensure that it was the perfect accessory to her incredible fashion in haute @verawang. I loved adding a collar of lily of the valley foliage to add a slight contrast as well as pay homage to my favorite bloom for bouquets. Of course, all bundled together perfectly with a raw-edged bone silk ribbon. Absolute perfection!”
Patel, who serves as the CEO of HMR Designs, was named one of the top wedding and event designers in the world by Harper’s Bazaar.
He specializes in celebrations of all kinds. From galas and weddings to milestone celebrations and corporate launches, any event is in his wheelhouse.
An educational background in finance and an MBA from Indiana University has afforded him the ability to lead the HMR team from a fiscal perspective, though it’s his artistic passion that drives his world-renowned passion for design, states his bio.
The Chicago native has designed events for President Obama and brands/companies such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, Bulgari, Adidas, Boeing, and Target.
