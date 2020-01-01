An Indian American woman from Atlanta, Georgia, has succumbed to her injuries that she sustained after New Zealand’s White Island volcano eruption that left at least 17 people dead and dozens severely burned, while her husband remains hospitalized.
Mayuri “Mary” Singh, who was left hurt after the deadly explosion, died at a New Zealand hospital Dec. 22 morning after complications with her treatment that included skin grafts, a family friend confirmed to 11Alive.
11Alive quoted Roger Da Silva as saying that Singh had burns on 70 percent of her body related to the Dec. 9 eruption. Her husband Pratap, known as “Paul,” it reported, was burned on 40 percent of his body, and still remains in the hospital.
According to the Associated Press, Pratap Singh is recovering from burns in Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital. AP also reports that many of the tourists exploring the island were from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that had left Sydney two days earlier.
Da Silva, who worked with the couple, called them “beautiful, incredible people,” reported the news outlet.
