An Indian American businesswoman was arrested Aug. 26 in Mountain View Calif., for staging a home invasion in an attempt to get a family out of the apartment she had rented to them.
Real estate investor Reenu Saini, founder of San Francisco, Calif.-based Reesha Capital, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on bail of $75,000. As of press time Aug. 28 evening, Saini had not made bail, according to her record on the Santa Clara County inmate locator. She was scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 29.
The Mountain View Police Department reported that on Aug. 26 evening, Saini, who lives in nearby Sunnyvale, took four others to the rental home on Red Rock Street in Mountain View.
Shortly after arriving at the home that evening, the family inside — a married couple and two children — refused to leave, so someone in the group shut the power off to the residence.
Then, one of the people allegedly involved in the scheme, 53-year-old San Jose resident Steven Carling, tried to use a knife to break open the door, nearly coming into contact with one of the people inside, who was attempting to hold the door closed, according to police.
Police arrived at the scene to find the five suspects still there on the front lawn of the property. The victims had escaped through a back door and were later located by police. They have now returned to the residence, according to local news reports.
Saini was arrested for attempted robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, conspiracy to commit a crime, and unlawfully shutting off power to a home. Carling was arrested for attempted robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Three other individuals who were also a part of the scheme, 49-year-old San Jose resident Lori Walston, 49-year-old San Jose resident Brian Ross, and 52-year-old San Jose resident Debra McNeil, were arrested for attempted robbery, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and conspiracy to commit a crime.
A spokesman for the Mountain View Police Department told India-West he could not say whether the co-conspirators had been hired by Saini to stage the home invasion. In its report, the Mountain View Police Department characterized the four others as Saini’s “friends.”
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the family had moved out from North Carolina about a month ago for a job offer and initially stayed in a different Airbnb rental owned by Saini, who later set them up at the Rock Street apartment when the job fell through.
The family said they had a verbal agreement with Saini to pay $3,900 a month in rent, but they later noticed that their lease actually stipulated $10,000 per month, according to media reports.
Last week, Saini reportedly began sending threatening messages warning they needed to immediately pay or leave. It was unclear how much back rent the family owed to Saini.
The Mountain View Voice reported that Saini's Rock Street apartment building is covered under the city's rent control program, meaning she would be prohibited from raising rents beyond the cost for current tenants. City records show no indication that Saini had attempted to serve her tenants with a termination notice prior to the home invasion, according to the Voice.
Saini has a listing on Zillow at 2121 Red Rock, Mountain View: a 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment renting for $7,250 per month. Her other listings in the area range in rental price from $6,500 to $10,500 per month.
The businesswoman has been a residential and commercial real estate investor for the past 15 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Prior to that, she served as a senior technical manager for medical device companies.
"This was a deliberate attempt using scare tactics to evict a family from a home," said Police Lt. Armando Espitia in a statement. "There are civil procedures and remedies that landlords and tenants can pursue with regard to late rent payments, but unfortunately these individuals took extremely dangerous and unlawful steps that resulted in their arrest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.