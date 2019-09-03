PENN HILLS, Pa. — An Indian American woman accused of driving off with a toddler as her father got out of the car has alleged the dad told her to deliver the kid to another woman because he had “sold” his daughter, authorities said Sept. 2.
Sharena Islam Nancy, 25, who works as a ride-hailing service driver, has been charged with kidnapping of a minor, custodial interference and concealment of the whereabouts of a child, all felonies, in the disappearance of Nalani Johnson, who will be two years old this month.
Johnson’s grandmother has denied the child’s father had any involvement in the kidnapping.
Allegheny County police said the child’s father told investigators in Penn Hills that he and a friend were riding in a car driven by Nancy on Aug. 30 evening. When he got out of the car and was moving to get the child out of her car seat, Nancy drove off, he alleged.
After an Amber Alert was issued, the car was found and Nancy was taken into custody, but neither the child nor her car seat was found. Police say the vehicle went to Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont in Westmoreland County and asked anyone who saw anything that might help to call investigators.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Nancy alleges the father “sold” the toddler for $10,000 and, on his instructions, she turned the girl over to a woman at a roadside rendezvous. She alleged that she was told to drive 20 minutes from a Monroeville gas station. There, she saw a parked silver sports utility vehicle with out-of-state plates, and she gave the child to a woman standing outside the car. Police wrote in the criminal complaint that they found no evidence of a silver SUV in the area at the time.
No attorney was listed in court documents for Nancy, and a listed number for her could not be found.
The child’s grandmother, Taji Walsh, dismissed the allegations, telling reporters that if police thought the father was involved “he wouldn’t be walking freely — he’d be locked up like she is.”
“It’s unbelievable,” Walsh told KDKA-TV. “This is a movie scene, and it’s my reality right now.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
The Allegheny County Police described Nalani as “a black female with a light complexion, who will be two years old in September. She has short curly black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a skirt with a floral pattern and black sandals.”
She is of average height and weight for a child that age and goes by the nickname “Mooh,” it said.
Wpxi.com reported that Nalani’s family has launched a search for her.
WXPI’s Melanie Marsalko tweeted images of the flyers, adding: “These are the flyers family, friends, first responders and strangers are putting up in the area to try and find Nalani Johnson. Delmont Fire Dept is leading a search to scour the area for the little girl #WPXI.”
The Allegheny County Police have assumed the lead role in the investigation and are being assisted by the FBI. The two agencies continue to ask the assistance of the public to further the investigation into Nalani’s disappearance.
The department is also asking anyone who may have personal knowledge of the kidnapper to contact detectives via the county’s Tipline. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites, it said on Facebook.
