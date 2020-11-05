NEW YORK – An Indian American woman was arrested in New York during a violent protest in support of Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden for allegedly spitting on a police officer.
Devina Singh, who is from Pennsylvania state, was arrested on Nov. 4 night along with about 50 people when the protest turned violent, with attacks on police and setting fires on the streets, police said.
She has been charged with harassment and violating local law.
The 24-year-old woman was caught on video without a mask while screaming an obscenity against police and spitting on the face of a police sergeant in a time of heightened sensitivity over the Covid-19 pandemic.
The police department retweeted a video of the incident with the comment, “Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested.”
The protests in support of Biden’s demand that all votes, including the postal ones received after the close of polls, should be counted, which President Donald Trump’s campaign has gone to court to try and stop.
It started out peacefully but later some protesters rioted, clashing with police and setting fires on the streets.
Asked by a reporter at his daily briefing Nov. 5 about the spitting incident and the riots, Mayor Bill de Blasio played it down, saying that he didn’t see a problem and that the protests were “mostly peaceful.”
But he added, “We cannot allow attacks on police and setting fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.