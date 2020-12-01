NEW YORK – Indian American writer Megha Majumdar’s acclaimed debut novel, James McBride’s latest novel, and nonfiction by poets Claudia Rankine and Natasha Trethewey are among the finalists for the Andrew Carnegie Medals for fiction and nonfiction.
The American Library Association announced Nov. 17 that McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” was a fiction nominee, along with Ayad Akhtar’s novel, “Homeland Elegies” and Majumdar’s “A Burning.”
The nonfiction finalists are Trethewey’s “Memorial Drive: A Daughter’s Memoir,” Rankine’s “Just Us,” which combines poetry, prose and photography, and Rebecca Giggs’ “Fathoms: The World in the Whale.”
Winners in each category will be receive $5,000, and will be announced Feb. 4, 2021. The awards are supported, in part, by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In “A Burning,” after witnessing a gruesome train-station attack during her walk home to the slums, Jivan responds to a Facebook post. Days later, she has been beaten, jailed, and accused of terrorism, and the two people who could possibly save her have other priorities.
The book is published by Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.
Majumdar was born and raised in Kolkata, India. She moved to the U.S. to attend college at Harvard University, where she was a Traub Scholar, followed by graduate school in social anthropology at Johns Hopkins University. She works as an associate editor at Catapult, and lives in New York City.
(0) comments
