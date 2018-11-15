Bhart-Anjan Bhullar, an Indian American professor at Yale, was one of two individuals selected by the National Science Foundation for its 2018 Vizzies People’s Choice award for photography, the university announced.
In addition to Bhullar, an assistant professor and assistant curator in geology and geophysics, graduate student Daniel Smith was also named among the recipients, Yale said.
The Vizzies, sponsored by NSF and Popular Science magazine, honor scientific visualizations that help create a universal language enabling people around the world to better understand scientific ideas and phenomena.
Smith and Bhullar’s winning image shows a Madagascar ground gecko embryo after 12 days of incubation in the egg. Areas in red (muscles) and grey (nerves), indicate how much development of these structures has taken place in such a short time. The image was taken by an LSM880 confocal microscope and is made up of 12,000 individual images. Confocal means the microscope draws light from only a small part of the specimen, Yale said in its news release.
The award comes with a cash prize of $500 and the winning image will be featured on both the NSF’s website and on PopSci.com, it said.
At Yale, Bhullar’s group focuses on great transitions in the history of vertebrates. In the field and in the lab, we use the geological record of life to guide questions about major transformations across vertebrata, especially at the origins of extant radiations such as birds, mammals, tetrapods and gnathostomes, his bio said.
To address the nature and mechanism of pivotal events at crucial points in evolutionary history, Bhullar’s lab brings to bear a full range of modern biological and geological techniques, especially molecular developmental biology and functional biology, coupled with advanced three-dimensional imaging and geometric analysis, it said.
However, Bhullar noted on his bio page, they maintain a surpassing commitment to the discovery of new fossils in the field; these will always be the inspiration, the grist, and the final validating test for work on the history of life, his bio noted.
