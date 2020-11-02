Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science & the Public Oct. 21 announced that 12-year-old Ishana Kumar, of Chappaqua, New York, won the coveted $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, the top award in the national Broadcom MASTERS, the country’s premier science and engineering competition for middle school students.
Through her project, Kumar investigated whether retinal fatigue changes our perception of “imaginary colors,” an illusion of color most commonly seen from a spinning black and white disk, called a Benham’s disk, according to the joint news release.
She had her subjects look at the Benham’s disk, and then stare at a red, blue or green light. Next, her subjects stared back at the Benham’s disk, and determined whether the imaginary colors changed as a result of retinal fatigue, the phenomenon that occurs when someone stares at a brightly lit, colored area for a while, it said.
Kumar’s research could lead to a better understanding of eye disease, our neural pathways as well as both color and cognitive processing.
The other top winners tackled pressing issues including climate change, gender parity in clinical trials, gerrymandering and communicating with the deaf and hard of hearing, it said.
The Broadcom MASTERS (Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars), a program of the Society for Science & the Public, inspires middle school students to follow their personal passions to exciting college and career paths.
Thirty finalists, including Kumar, took home more than $100,000 in awards. Other finalists included Ishan Ahluwalia, Anish Bhethanabotla, Akshar Cowlagi, Abhijeet Ghosh, Vivaana Haval, Snigtha Mohanraj, Anika Pallapothu and Agastya Sridharan.
For the first time, the competition took place virtually to keep the finalists and their families safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Each of the 30 finalists participated in online team challenges in addition to being judged on their science research project. The challenges leveraged project-based learning and tested their mastery of 21st Century skills of critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration in each of the STEM areas, the release said.
The finalists’ projects, meanwhile, brought a fresh perspective to solving global challenges from wildfires to eye disease to data security.
“Congratulations to Ishana, for her fresh take on the role of retinal fatigue on imaginary colors and the leadership she exhibited during the Broadcom MASTERS team challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News.
“From climate change to gerrymandering, it is so inspiring to see young people identify a large problem in our world and then zero in on a way that they can make a difference using their STEM knowledge. I have great expectations for all of this year’s Broadcom MASTERS,” Ajmera added.
“The entire Broadcom family congratulates Ishana and the entire class of the 2020 Broadcom MASTERS,” said Paula Golden, president of the Broadcom Foundation. “To compete and bond as a dynamic cohort has been made more challenging in the face of a worldwide pandemic, yet they found a way to come together in competition and friendship. They will forever be remembered for their enthusiasm and perseverance as young scientists and engineers.”
Kumar won the $25,000 Samueli Foundation Prize, for her project investigating optical illusion and Benham’s disk as well as her leadership, collaboration and critical thinking skills.
The prize is a gift of Dr. Henry Samueli, chairman of the Board, Broadcom Inc., and chair of the Broadcom Foundation, and his wife Dr. Susan Samueli, president of the Samueli Foundation.
Charlotte Lenore Simon Michaluk, 14, Pennington, N.J., won the $10,000 DoD STEM Talent Award and Julian Olschwang, 14, Los Angeles, California, won the $10,000 Lemelson Award for Invention.
Broadcom MASTERS winners were chosen from the 30 finalists selected from 3,476 applicants in 42 states and Puerto Rico. Winners were selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, engineers and educators.
Each finalist’s school will receive $1,000 from the Broadcom MASTERS program to benefit their STEM initiatives.
In addition to the top prizes, the Broadcom Foundation and the Society also announced first and second place winners in each of the STEM categories of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, the Team Award and two Rising Stars who will be the U.S. delegates at the Broadcom MASTERS International and official observers to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
Rising Star Awards:
In recognition of their promise as two of the youngest competitors, two Rising Stars win the opportunity to represent the United States as a delegate to Broadcom MASTERS International and participate as special observers to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest international high school science fair competition.
Indian American Snigtha Mohanraj was one of the Rising Star winners, for the project, “Effectiveness of the Organic Polymers for Removing Microplastic in an Aqueous Solution.”
The Silver Team of Ishan Ahluwalia, Vivaana Haval, Kai Vernooy, Abhijeet Ghosh and Charlotte Lenore Simon Michaluk won the Team Award, with each member of the team that best demonstrates their ability to work together and solve problems through shared decision making, communication and scientific and engineering collaboration receiving a gift card to a science supply company to support their interests in STEM.
Agastya Sridharan, for the project “Quantifying the Impact of Search-Order Bias on Voting Preferences Using a Simulated Web Environment,” won the Broadcom Leadership Award, bestowed upon the Broadcom MASTERS finalist elected by his or her peers to speak on behalf of their class at the Awards Ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.