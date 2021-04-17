Indian American Kiara Kaur, 5, just got recognized on an international level as being a prolific reader.
The youngster read 36 books nonstop for over an hour. Kiara, who lives in the UAE, has entered the World Book of Records in London and Asia Book of Records for her feat, according to reports.
Calling her a "child prodigy," the World Book of Records in London certified Kiara Kaur "for having specific ability to read non-stop 36 books in 105 minutes at the age of 4 years on 13th February."
The Asia Book of Records has acknowledged that she "set a record for reading maximum number of books nonstop," reports added.
Kiara's passion for reading was spotted by one of her teachers at a nursery school in Abu Dhabi that she attended for a few months last year before it shut down due to the lockdown. Her teacher often found her passionately reading books at the school's small library, media outlets noted.
"I love to read because I like to see the colorful pictures in the book. And they are written big so I can read the words easily (sic)," Kiara told NDTV. Her favorites include Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Shooting Star.
Kiara, her parents say, spends most of her time reading. Over the last one year, she has read around two hundred books, according to the NDTV report.
"She used to read all the time, while in the car, even in the restroom and before going to bed. She is such an inquisitive child, we had to get her books every time we went go shopping," explained her dentist mother Dr. Little Mahendra, who denies the child was pushed into setting this record, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.