BOSTON, Massachusetts – A team of researchers led by an Indian American bioengineering professor at Harvard University have developed a portable blood clotting agent capable of slowing internal bleeding. Results of the research were published in Science Advances, a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal.
Samir Mitragotri, the Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, was the lead author on a study that showed an injectable clotting agent reduced blood loss in mice models by 97 percent, according to a report published by Harvard University.
The injectable agent could be used to by first responders to treat those suffering from traumatic injuries and treatable hemorrhages.
The published research stated the injectable agent would come in the form of a freeze-dried agent and stored for several months at room temperature. First responders would be able to activate the injectable agent, which would look like cotton candy during storage, by combining it with saline before injection.
“Our goal was to give first responders a tool to stop internal bleeding that could be easily carried in a backpack or stored in an ambulance and, once injected intravenously in hemorrhagic patients, stop internal bleeding for a period long enough to get the patient to a hospital,” Mitragotri said.
Mitragotri and his team developed the injectable agent based upon a polymer-peptide conjugate called Hemostatic Agents via Polymer Peptide Interfusion, or HAPPI. The conjugate, according to the research team, “can selectively bind to damaged blood cells and activated platelets at the bleeding site.”
The agent could be injected anywhere in the body and find the area in need of clotting. Once there, the conjugate would bind to activated platelets and begin to accumulate at the bleeding site, the research team stated.
“With HAPPI, we sought to develop a safe and effective internal bandage,” Apoorva Sarode, a former graduate student at the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and co-first author of the study, said. “We think that the simple design and scalable synthesis process of HAPPI will facilitate its seamless scale-up and translation to larger animal models, and eventually to the patients.”
Use of HAPPI in mice showed reduced bleeding time and bleeding volume of injuries, according to a Harvard news report about the study.
“The researchers observed about a 99 percent reduction in bleeding time and a 97 percent reduction in blood loss. The researchers also found that for traumatic injuries, the injection of HAPPI increased the median survival rate beyond one hour – a critical goal for trauma care,” the Harvard news report about the published study said.
The team hopes to scale production and conduct tests on larger animals. The university is also looking into commercializing the injecting agent.
Researchers from Harvard’s John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences collaborated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University on the study.
Anvay Ukidve (Harvard) and Anirban Sen Gupta (Case Western Reserve University) were also part of the research team.
The research project was funded by Harvard’s Blavatnik Biomedical Accelerator.
