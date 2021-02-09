Indian Americans have a number of underlying conditions which put them at greater risk for getting sick or dying from a COVID-19 infection, said Pankaj Vij, president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin’s Northern California chapter.
In an interview with India-West, Vij, who was chosen by the California Department of Public Health to share information about COVID, said: “You're more likely to get more sick and more likely to die if you have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease, all the metabolic diseases which are more prevalent in the South Asian community. So in that sense, we are at high risk of getting sick.”
The physician said that the risk of getting infected with COVID is somewhat mitigated for Indian Americans, as many have had the opportunity to work from home amid the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders in many states.
“But we also have a significant chunk of people who are doing blue collar jobs, such as people that are in the grocery business, transportation, truck drivers, and agriculture. That segment of the South Asian American community is getting hit really hard,” said Vij.
He noted that many South Asian American front-line workers will likely get vaccinated in the Tier1b phase, which includes agricultural workers, grocery store personnel, and K-12 school staff, among others.
Vij likened the process of vaccine distribution akin to “changing the engines on a 747 airplane while it’s in the air with passengers sitting inside.”
“There are so many moving parts,” the Indian American physician said, addressing the bottlenecks in both distribution and administering the vaccine. As of Feb. 6, according to Centers for Disease Control data, California had received almost 7 million doses and had administered less than 4 million. About 728,000 have received both doses of the vaccine.
Vij said he would like AAPIO to collaborate with the CDPH to administer vaccines at places such as the India Community Center. The physician said he is seeing considerable vaccine hesitancy in the Indian American community, particularly among elderly people who get disinformation from friends and relatives on Whatsapp and Facebook.
“We are doing our best to really provide the right information. People need to have the truth in front of them, which is that these vaccines are safe and they're effective and there's absolutely no reason to hesitate,” he asserted to India-West, noting that efficacy in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is around 95 percent. Both are equally effective, said Vij.
After getting the shot, one’s arm is likely to hurt fairly severely for about 24 hours, said Vij, recalling his own experience. “I was fine when I got home but then I woke up in the middle of the night and I felt like I had been stabbed in the arm. It was very painful.”
Importantly, people who have been vaccinated — even those who have received both required shots — are still carriers and can transmit the virus to someone who has not yet been vaccinated, stated Vij. He urged vaccinated people and those still waiting to continue observing social distancing protocols, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently.
South Asian Americans have a disproportionately higher risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular ailments. Worldwide, South Asians account for 60 percent of all heart disease cases.
Indian Americans and other South Asian Americans are four times as likely to develop heart disease when compared to the general population, and have a high risk of having a heart attack before the age of 50, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, who sponsored the South Asian Heart Health Awareness Bill during the last session of Congress, in a press statement introducing the measure. The congresswoman noted that South Asian Americans have emerged as the ethnic group with the highest prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, which is a leading cause of heart disease.
The South Asian Heart Center has termed the prevalence of heart disease and diabetes “an epidemic” for people hailing from the subcontinent, and noted that both occur in alarming ratios despite the population being mostly vegetarian, non-smoking, and non-obese.
The number of Indian American hospitalizations and deaths from COVID is unknown, as the Centers for Disease Control does not disaggregate data for Asian American subgroups. However, a non-peer reviewed study by the New York City Department of Public Health found that South Asian Americans in New York had the second highest rate of hospitalizations of all populations, including Whites, Blacks, and Hispanics. Similar data does not currently exist for California.
Last September, South Asian Americans Leading Together released the report, “Unequal Consequences: The Disparate Impact of COVID-19 Across South Asian Americans,” which highlighted the need for disaggregated data. Besides the co-morbid factors mentioned by Vij, SAALT noted other risk factors which put the community at higher risk, including: multi-generational housing, a lack of in-language public health materials, and insufficient protections, based on employment or immigration status.
“All of us know someone who got really sick or has died; it is absolutely imperative for all of us to do our part to protect ourselves and protect those around us,” Vij told India-West.
“So if you have an opportunity to get vaccinated, please get vaccinated regardless of whether it's your turn yet. And you still need to practice WWW: wash your hands, wear masks, and watch your distance. We're in this together, and together we can overcome this."
