A group of Indian Americans assembled June 3 at the Peace Garden at the California State University in Fresno, Calif., to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Consul General of India in San Francisco Sanjay Panda also joined the celebration, which included a tree planting ceremony.
