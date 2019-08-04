From July 19-July 21, the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Chesapeake, Virginia, celebrated its grand opening with prayers, scripture recitals, cultural and devotional dance performances, and a peace procession through the streets of the city.
Visitors from the entire county and abroad gathered to witness the inauguration ceremony being performed by His Divine Holiness Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, who is the spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, a worldwide organization.
The dignitaries attending the opening ceremony included Chesapeake Mayor Dr. Richard W. West.
“I can sense the aura of peace when coming to this place and meeting Acharya Swamishree Maharaj. I realize that he is a very special individual and I welcome him and you all to Chesapeake. I have attended many ribbon cutting ceremonies, but nothing is as humbling as the event that I have the honor of seeing today,” said West.
A check towards the mayor’s special charity appeal, and another to the Chesapeake fire and police departments was presented by Acharya Swamishree Maharaj.
The three-day event also included a peace procession through the streets of Chesapeake featuring the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, North America’s first and only Indian American bagpipe band.
During the finale of the three-day ceremony, Acharya Swamishree Maharaj ceremonially weighed the idol presiding in the temple against pure silver ingots, which represented the donations from devotees. In accordance with ancient Hindu rituals, they were then installed in the main shrine. The entire function was relayed live to thousands globally.
Shree Swaminarayan Siddhant Sajivan Mandal, Virginia, is a registered non-profit organization, which is affiliated with Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, which performs numerous activities, including providing food and shelter to the poor, medical and educational assistance to the underprivileged, and urgent relief assistance during times of natural disasters. Associated centers exist in many states of North America and Canada. The one in Chesapeake is the newest location.
For more photos, see our photo gallery.
