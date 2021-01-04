Indian Americans could be the key margin of victory in the critical Georgia Senate run-off election Jan. 5, which would allow Democrats to regain control of the Senate, said speakers at a virtual “Get Out the Vote” rally jointly organized by South Asians for Biden and the AAPI Victory Fund.
“The Georgia election determines whether the Affordable Care Act will be overturned amid the worst crisis of a hundred years. Millions of people will become uninsured during the COVID pandemic,” said Indian American Varun Nikore, president of the AAPI Victory Fund, at the Jan. 3 rally.
Actor Manish Dayal noted there were 150,000 eligible South Asian American voters in Georgia. “We will be the shift. South Asian Americans will play a key role in this election.”
He acknowledged that language barriers could be a deterrent but urged Democrats to round up their relatives and drive them to polling sites. “Make phone calls, send texts, and show up,” said Dayal.
The two organizations held a similar rally Dec. 18 featuring speakers Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York; Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who lost his son Humayun to the Iraq War; Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code; Sonal Shah, former deputy assistant to President Barack Obama; and entertainers Rizwan Manji, Nik Dodani, Rajiv Satyal, Sarayu Blue, and Anjali Taneja. Democrat Jos Ossoff, who is challenging Republican incumbent David Perdue, also spoke at the event.
The Jan. 3 rally featured former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan; actors Manish Dayal, Sendhil Ramamurthy, BD Wong, Leonardo Dam, and Dodani; and musician Gingger Shankar, the only woman in the world who plays the double violin. Reverend Raphael Warnock, who is challenging Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, spoke at the event.
“My mother grew up picking someone else’s cotton and tobacco. Only in America is my story possible,” said Warnock, “But I worry that this possibility is slipping away from too many Americans. The deep chasm between the haves and the have nots continues to grow,” he said.
The U.S. was founded on the “grand idea” of e-pluribus-unum — out of many, one — said the Democrat, stating: “America is a great country because of its diversity, not despite it.”
Warnock noted that the “underbelly” of racism and xenophobia has been stirred up for political gain. He urged all Americans to stand by the Asian American community, which has been maligned by President Donald Trump as being “the enemy” during the pandemic. Hate crimes against Asian Americans have spiked amid the pandemic: last August, the portal Stop AAPI Hate reported 2,583 incidents of violence or bias nationwide.
“Georgia’s diversity has been preserved despite the bigotry coming down from the top,” said Ossoff at the Dec. 18 rally. “What we’re building here is a multi-racial, multi-generational coalition committed to ensuring access to health care, jobs, and clean energy.
If Republicans continue to hold their lead in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, will continue to block COVID relief, minimum wage bills, voting rights and civil rights measures, and clean energy bills, predicted Ossoff.
In fact, McConnell blocked a $2,000 direct payment stimulus check — though Trump and House Progressives had fought for it — instead compromising on a $600 relief check.
“We have an opportunity to make extraordinary change for the better,” said Ossoff.
In polling data released Dec. 27, Real Clear Politics averaged four polls held in December to show Ossoff with less than a 1 percent lead over Perdue. Warnock held a 1.8 percent lead over Loeffler.
Bharara slammed Loeffler and Perdue as “symbols of self interest.”
“They are in the pocket of big business and Donald Trump,” he said, noting that neither incumbent has acknowledged President Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.
Several Republican senators have suggested they will not ratify the election on Jan. 6. In a bizarre conversation captured on audiotape, Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Jan. 2 to "find" 11,780 votes to overturn the election results in his state.
Raffensperger, who is Republican, told Trump in response that the election results were accurate and that he was off by “hundreds of thousands of votes.”
