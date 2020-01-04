A large number of Indian Americans expressing their support of India’s amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens marched and rallied across several cities to “dispel the misinformation and myths” surrounding the changes, a press release said.
According to the Citizenship Amendment Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till Dec. 31, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.
On Dec. 20, a pro-CAA rally was held at the Victor Steinbrueck Park in Seattle, Wash., and in front of the Indian Consulate in Houston, Texas. Indian Americans gathered near the Capitol Building in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 22 as well as in Dublin, Ohio, at Ted Kaltenbach Park and in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Nash Square Park.
Organizers said several other demonstrations were being planned in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, Washington DC, Atlanta and San Jose, among others.
“We held this rally to counter the fear-mongering of Islamic and leftist organizations about the CAA and the NRC and their bizarre statements that the NRC in combination with the CAA is designed to expel Muslims from India,” said Vineet Goel, an organizer in Dublin.
Archana Sunil, who helped rally the show of support in Seattle, said the opponents of the CAA and the NRC were misinformed and did not want to talk about facts or listen to the facts. She noted that when some of the anti-CAA rally organizers came to talk to their group, “it was mind boggling to see how much they are misinformed, they just absolutely did not want to talk facts or listen to facts.”
Achalesh Amar, spokesperson for the Houston rally where a large number of Indian Americans showed up to express support, said, “Instead of having a civil debate based on facts, some organizations are bent on subverting any discourse or the truth, by spreading completely absurd lies and what is lost in their discourse is the plight of those who suffered untold sufferings since the partition of India.”
Venugopal Uppala, an organizer in Austin, noted that the idea to grant citizenship to those oppressed minorities was proposed by freedom fighters and politicians across many parties since India’s independence asking, “How can anyone say that this is something to do with the BJP and its politics?”
In Raleigh, more than 70 doctors and community leaders joined the rally. Participant Arvind Modhini said they came together to extend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They demanded strict punishment to protestors found involved in destroying public property and targeting police personnel in India, said the press release.
Ashok K. Karmakar, chairman of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, USA, welcomed the enactment of the CAA.
