Residents of Fremont, Calif., stood peacefully in silent demonstration June 6 at Lake Elizabeth to raise awareness about racism within Asian communities and to honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed May 25 by Minneapolis police officers.
Participants of all ages and ethnicities including many Indian Americans, stood in formation along the shores of the lake for one hour, according to a press release.
The demonstrators displayed signs that read, “South Asians for Black Lives,” “Asians Against Anti-Blackness,” and “One Race, Human Race.” There were also several Chinese-language signs. Many signs referred to the black civil rights campaigns of the 1960s and the Asian American population boom following the passage of the 1965 Immigration Act.
Indian American Aditi Amlani, one of the demonstration organizers, stated in the press release: “We want to start conversations to address the anti-blackness that is very real within the Asian American community, and reject the model minority myth that misguidedly and tragically divides us.”
A sign held by co-organizer Justin Sha read, “Our black brothers and sisters bore the burden for us so that we could be here [in this country] and it is time for us to stand up and bear the burden with them.”
“It is so important for South Asians to be visibly supportive of Black Lives Matter even as we stand in solidarity rejecting attacks on South Asians,” said former Fremont vice mayor Anu Natarajan, who participated in the event along with her daughter.
The demonstrators followed social distancing practices, standing more than 6 feet apart and wearing face masks.
Co-organizer Ravneet Kaur stated, “Change will require proactive civic engagement and policy changes both locally and federally. This is a marathon, not a sprint. We must remain engaged and in support of the black community.”
At the end of the event, demonstrators kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd that ultimately resulted in his death.
