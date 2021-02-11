While the majority of Indian Americans approve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s job performance and policy priorities, a younger generation is critical of the politician, revealed the latest Indian American Attitudes Survey released Feb. 9.
Overall, more than half of respondents over the age of 30 said they approved of the popular premier. But 43 percent of 18-29-year-olds said they disapproved of Modi; 37 percent of those with incomes above $100,000 also cast their disapproval for the prime minister.
Modi has indefatigably attempted to woo the Indian American diaspora, and has courted the Indian American business community to invest in his nation.
U. S.-born citizens, Democrats, and non-Hindus also voted less favorably for Modi: 62 percent of Muslims said they disapproved of Modi’s performance and policy priorities.
Modi also got weak approval ratings from non-speakers of Hindi.
The study, titled “How Do Indian Americans View India? Results From the 2020 Indian American Attitudes Survey,” sampled 1,200 respondents, including U.S. born Indian citizens, naturalized citizens, and non-citizens. The survey was conducted by YouGov last September.
The report’s authors are Sumitra Badrinathan, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania; Devesh Kapur, director of Asia Programs and Starr Foundation Professor of South Asian Studies at The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies; and Milan Vaishnav, director and Senior Fellow of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
“When first-generation immigrants become naturalized U.S. citizens or permanent residents, they emphasize the Indian element of their Indian American identity,” said the authors of the study.
“In contrast, their children—members of the second generation—place a relatively greater emphasis on the American dimension of their identity. Therefore, the diaspora that the Indian government has come to know is not static; Indian Americans born and raised in the United States exhibit different sensibilities both with respect to politics in India as well as politics closer to home. They are less engaged with India and more U.S.-focused than their parents’ generation, they noted.
“Some of the divisions that animate Indian politics and society also manifest within the diaspora. In particular, Hindu Indian Americans hold very different views on domestic politics and policy in India compared to their non-Hindu counterparts, on average.”
“These divisions, combined with generational and partisan differences, foreshadow a more fractured Indian American community in the years to come,” stated the researchers.
Interestingly, only a third of respondents said they supported Modi’s party, the BJP, while the vast majority said they didn’t know which party to support. Only 11 percent of respondents said they supported the Indian National Congress, the party historically helmed by the Gandhi dynasty. The Congress Party took a severe thrashing in the 2019 national election, allowing the BJP to form a government without needing a coalition. Shortly after winning his mandate, Modi made several bold moves, including stripping Jammu and Kashmir of the autonomous status the region had held since Independence. The BJP government also implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act, fast-tracking citizenship for undocumented Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and others, but excluding Muslims.
Over 58 percent of those surveyed said they were generally “pro India” but critical of some or many of the government’s policies. Forty-four percent of U.S. born Indians said India was on the wrong track, while 39 percent of foreign-born Indian Americans said India was on the right track.
Corruption, closely followed by the economy, emerged as the top two concerns for survey respondents. Religious majoritarianism and caste discrimination were also top concerns, while gender discrimination, education, and income inequality were at the bottom of the list.
Twenty-five percent of Indians born in the U.S. said they had little to no connection with India; 40 percent said they had some. Travel to India is infrequent for U.S.-born Indian Americans who connect to their culture largely through Indian food, Bollywood movies, and theater or dance performances. Almost 20 percent said they had given to an India-related charitable organization in the past year.
Fifty-four percent of Indian Americans surveyed said they get their news online, while 40 percent said social media. Readers of print publications came in at a scant 16 percent.
The full report can be read here: https://bit.ly/2Z2zDhS.
