The Ellis Island Honors Society recently unveiled its group of 2019 Ellis Island Medals of Honor recipients with Indian Americans Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Prakasam Tata among the dozens of honorees.
The medals of honor recognize American immigrants who exemplify courage, compassion and patriotism, according to the society.
Gupta, a staff neurosurgeon at Emory Clinic is the multiple Emmy award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN. He plays an integral role in CNN's reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN's shows domestically and internationally, and contributes to CNN.com, his bio notes.
His medical training and public health policy experience distinguishes his reporting from war zones and natural disasters, as well as on a range of medical and scientific topics, including the opioid crisis, Pandemic outbreaks, brain injury, disaster recovery, health care reform, fitness, military medicine, and medicinal marijuana, it said.
He joined CNN in 2001. Prior to that, Gupta completed a neurosurgical fellowship at the Semmes Murphey Clinic and residency at the University of Michigan Medical Center. In 1997, he was selected as a White House Fellow, serving as a special advisor to First Lady Hillary Clinton.
Gupta contributes to the CBS newsmagazine “60 Minutes” and serves as an executive producer for the HBO Documentary Unit. He is the author of three New York Times best-selling books, "Chasing Life" (2007), "Cheating Death" (2009) and "Monday Mornings" (2012), the bio notes.
Gupta received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a Doctorate of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan Medical School.
Tata is the executive director at the Greater Chicago Area-based Center for the Transformation of Waste Technology. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been an environmental engineering and sciences professional for more than five decades.
He consults with and advises municipal, industrial, and governments on projects relevant to his field of expertise nationally and internationally, the bio notes.
In addition to his position at the center, Tata is a distinguished professor of environmental sciences and health at the Rotary Club of Naperville’s Maharjah Institute of Medical Science, the president of nonprofit Bharathi Theertha and president of consulting firm Tata Associates International. He earned a doctorate from Rutgers University.
The medal has been officially recognized by both houses of Congress as one of the nation’s most prestigious awards and is annually memorialized in the Congressional record.
The Ellis Island Medals of Honor embody the spirit of America in their salute to tolerance, brotherhood, diversity and patriotism.
Honorees may be native-born or naturalized, but most importantly, they are individuals who have made it their mission to share their wealth of knowledge, indomitable courage, boundless compassion, unique talents and selfless generosity with those less fortunate, the society notes.
In addition to hosting their annual gala, EIHS remains dedicated to, and has raised significant funds for, the maintenance and restoration of Ellis Island, it said.
Since the Medal of Honor was founded in 1986, EIHS has honored distinguished and diverse Americans including seven presidents of the United States, Vice President Joe Biden, Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, Nobel laureates Elie Wiesel and Malala Yousafzai, Coretta Scott King, John Sculley, Muhammad Ali, Lee Iacocca and Rosa Parks, among other outstanding Americans.
Gupta, Tata and the rest of the medal recipients will formally be honored at the 34th Annual “Ellis Island Medals of Honor” gala event May 11.
