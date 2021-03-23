Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds up a sign that reads "Stop Asian Hate" as he speaks at a rally against hate in Columbus Park on March 21 in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan in New York. A rally for solidarity was organized in response to a rise in hate crimes against the Asian American community since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. On March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, a man went on a shooting spree in three spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)