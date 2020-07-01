A group of Indian Americans have launched a political action committee to actively campaign for President Donald Trump.
Indian Americans for Trump was formed with the belief that the incumbent president is the best hope for the U.S. under the prevailing domestic and international conditions, including defeating terrorism and regulating immigration, according to reports.
The sole purpose of the group is to garner active support of all Americans, but particularly among Americans of the Indian subcontinent, to have Trump re-elected as the president, said founder A.D. Amar.
Looking at the achievements of Trump as president since taking office, the Indian Americans for Trump realize that his first term has indeed been focused on reviving the American economy, rightly bringing America on the world stage, defeating terrorism, regulating immigration, and establishing peace through strength, a media release said.
Furthermore, members of the committee also believe that he is the best hope for America to continue on this course of strength for the next four years.
They do not see any candidate, in either party, who could come close to him for the office of the president of the United States of America, the release said.
This is for the second time that Amar has formed a political action committee to support Trump.
He also founded and headed Indian Americans for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
Former vice president and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden, 77, is challenging the 74-year-old Republican incumbent in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
