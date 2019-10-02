The Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce Sept. 20 celebrated its 25th anniversary with its achievement awards and gala dinner at the Westin Hotel at Forrestal Village in Princeton, New Jersey.
Chamber president Priti Pandya Patel opened the ceremony with her commitment to continue making more positive changes during her term as president, vowing to increase membership and seek participation from all businesses to work together, build relationships and grow with each other, a news release said.
One of the chamber founders, Paul Rajan, addressed the gala via with a video message: “It looks like only yesterday some of us were toiling with the idea of creating a new organization to pull together in my office in Iselin, New Jersey, and started brainstorming what needed to be done. We knew there were many social, cultural and religious organizations already active and in place. But there was a complete vacuum in the area of representing the interests of the business community.
"We felt a great urge to establish a chamber to benefit the business professionals, high tech companies, pharmaceutical enterprises, retail and wholesale entrepreneurs, importers and exporters of Asian Indian origin and/or background. With this, the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce was born," he added. "We met night and day, incorporated the chamber, wrote and adopted the constitution and founded the first board 25 years ago. We argued at length what must be and must not be done."
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is traveling abroad, sent his representative Rajpal Bath with his personal letter, congratulating the AICC on its 25th anniversary gala and included a proclamation.
Among the award recipients were New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, state Board of Public Utilities commissioner Upendra Chivukula and Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla, who all received excellence in government awards; TV Asia's HR Shah for a lifetime achievement award; Manavi executive director Navneet Bhalla, who received the citizen's award; Dr. Sudhir Parikh and Sheela Murthy with excellence in medicine and law awards; Hasu Shah, Shoham Amin and Komal Arora with the hospitality and business award; Falu Shah with an entertainment award; and Thoman Coughlin, Sejal Dave Sharma, Munmeet K. Singh and Richard Satyavan with community service awards.
