NEW YORK (ANI) – To commemorate the sacrifice of the security personnel and people who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack, a group of Indian Americans held protests outside the Pakistan Consulate and Times Square Nov. 26 against Islamabad's role in the dastardly act.
Protesters called for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by the country on the 12th anniversary of the terror attacks. The protestors, while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, were holding banners that read, "Stop Pak terrorism" and "We demand justice."
A mobile banner was also rolled out outside the Pakistani Consulate and Times Square, demanding justice for victims of Mumbai terror attack.
"We are here standing outside the Pakistani consulate having a peaceful protest against the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. None of the culprits are being punished by law. In Pakistan, these terrorists are still hiding," said a New York-based demonstrator while speaking to ANI.
"We want to draw the attention of the Biden administration to take appropriate action against the terrorism around the world," he added.
The protestor pointed out that in the terrorist attack in Mumbai, 2008, many American and Israeli lives were lost as well.
"We need justice and we need the culprits and terrorists hiding in Pakistan to be punished."
Ankush Bhandari, another Indian American demonstrator, said that he "highly condemns" the terrorism that is being spread by Pakistan throughout the world. "Any terrorist attack in the world – whether it is in New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka – the roots go back to Pakistan," Bhandari said.
"We urge the Pakistani community to stand up against the jihadists and then the solution can come. I also urge the United Nations to take a concrete step against Pakistan and place it in the blacklist of the FATF so that terrorism could be taken away from the roots," he added.
On Nov. 25, a group of Indian Americans also held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.
Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice," the protesters said that 12 years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack. Instead, the prime accused live freely in Pakistan.
Community activist Krishna Reddy said, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them. So the U.S. intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly."
"We have gathered here today to remind the U.S. government that it's been 12 years since the heinous act of terror was committed, I hope that the new administration takes every step possible to bring the perpetrators to justice," said another activist, Mahindra Sapa.
Earlier in the day, the Indian American group also sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck carrying a "We demand justice" sign that was seen outside the Pakistan and Turkish embassies in DC.
