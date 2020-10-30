LOS ANGELES, Calif. – For Sunil Tolani, whose life’s journey is an example of achieving the American Dream by sheer hard work and determination, viewing the Silverado fire from just two miles away from his Yorba Linda home has evoked his spirituality.
“My home is my temple, and my family, including my sons Krish, 13, and Aryan, 12, have been praying to Lord Ganesh to remove the impediment of this fire from our lives,” he told India-West. “I came to this wonderful country in the late 1990s and worked my way from being a helping hand at a gas station to now being able to employ 1,400 people. I am the proud owner of Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton and Holiday Inns across America. First, the devastation of COVID-19, then the hurricanes causing floods that are affecting my hotels in Louisiana and Miami, and now this fire,” the Indian American entrepreneur said. “Only God can work miracles and he will,” he added.
“My mother, my wife Neelam, and extended family all live in our home in Yorba Linda and our prayers have been answered,” Tolani continued. “The fire which was barely two miles away and clearly visible last night, has jumped the ridge in the other direction and this is a clear indication of the power of prayer.”
Ramanjeet Kaur Singh, a stay-at-home mother of a five-year-old, is now sheltering with relatives after receiving mandatory evacuation orders via social media and her residential community. Living in the Groves at Orchard Hills has been an advantage, as the community has a vibrant WhatsApp group, which alerted them to begin evacuating on Oct. 26.
“While it is tragic if someone loses their home, you realize that it is not the material things that matters, it is family and the safety of those you love,” Singh said. “Everything else can be replaced. Leafy Pass, a road that is just a mile away from our home, was on fire and we could feel the smoke, but were able to get away in time.”
Singh is currently sheltering with her family at a relative’s home; her sister-in-law and children are also sheltering there.
“Our children have company and are not perturbed,” Singh told India-West. “Our community has been wonderfully supportive, with many offering their homes to shelter in.”
The Kohlis, a family of ten, checked into a hotel in the early hours of Oct. 26, after spending a few hours in their family business facility.
“We have a financial advisement company and were able to spend a few hours there before moving into a hotel,” one of the family members said. “Extended family and friends were gracious enough to invite us; however, we realized that many have seniors in their home, and we are also observing all the safety rules for COVID. Hence, we decided to not take them up on their kind hospitality.”
When asked if they were prepared for such an emergency, Bhoopi Kohli said they have their paperwork and important documents organized well. They were able to pick those up along with some basic essentials, especially for the grandchildren, and leave quickly.
“We were also fortunate enough to be able to bring our ‘Granth Sahib,’ which is our holy scripture,” Kohli told India-West.
East Irvine resident Navneet Gogia saw the Silverado fire from just one-half mile away from her home, just as she and her family were being evacuated. They are sheltering with her parents in Tustin along with her siblings.
“We have not heard anything about when to safely return, so, for now, my husband and our two children are all safe with family. We are following the news updates on the Irvine City website. Our community, Woodbury, is on the border of Trabucu, which is the boundary for mandatory evacuations,” Gogia noted to India-West. “Yesterday, the fire was just a half mile away from our home. The smoke and heat was intense.”
For all the families feeling the impact of the fires, it is a wait and see mode for now. They wait eagerly to return to ‘normalcy’ even in these ‘COVID new normal’ times.
