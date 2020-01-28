On Jan. 26, waving Indian flags and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act placards, hundreds of Indian Americans across the U.S. took to the streets to protest the controversial act implemented by the Narendra Modi government in India.
Organized under the banner of “Coalition to Stop Genocide,” a broad coalition of Indian Americans and U.S.-based civil rights organizations and activists, the protests were held as part of a “Day of Action” on India’s Republic Day outside Indian Embassies and other venues in San Francisco and Artesia, Calif.; New York, Washington, D.C.; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; St. Paul, Minnesota; Seattle, Wash.; Detroit, Michigan; Wichita, Kansas; and Chicago, Ill.
According to reports, in Chicago, protestors formed a several mile-long human chain.
According to the coalition, the CAA law is “blatantly undemocratic, unconstitutional and divisive” in both letter and spirit.
The key objective of the protests was to demand the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act in India, and to urge action by the U.S. government in this regard.
“The CAA is an integral part of the Modi government’s strategy of creating a stateless Muslim population, that can be profiled, treated as second-class citizens, and imprisoned in massive detention centers already being built in India,” a press release quoted Dalit rights activist and founder of Equality Labs, Thenmozhi Soundararajan, as saying. “This project may start with Muslims, but all caste-oppressed communities are at risk as we are the communities in the crosshairs of Hindu nationalists. We are marching in force globally to stand as a united diaspora to say to the Indian government stop the genocidal CAA.”
The mass protests follow more than six weeks of U.S.-wide protests since the act was passed. The CAA seeks to provide Indian nationality to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian — who have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before Dec. 31, 2014 after facing religious persecution.
“This largest ever rally of Indian Americans represents an extension of the massive unrest in India against the ruling Hindu nationalist government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party for its relentless attacks against India’s secular constitution,” Ahsan Khan, president of the Indian American Muslim Council, who was present at the rally in San Francisco, said. “Indian Americans and people of conscience in the U.S. are seeking accountability from the Hindu nationalist regime that wants to turn Indian Muslims into foreigners and render them stateless.”
The Indian American Muslim Council, along with the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Emgage Action and Hindus for Human Rights, organized a congressional briefing on the ‘Implications of India’s Citizenship Law’ Jan. 27 in Washington, D.C. During the briefing, a panel of experts from the U.S. and India — including from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch — offered detailed analyses of and perspectives on the CAA.
“I have just returned from India where I spent time with front-line activists living under surveillance and being thrown into jail simply for exercising their constitutional right to speak and peacefully protest,” said Sunita Viswanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights.
“Protests happening not only in India but around the world represent a global consensus against the draconian policies of the Modi-Shah government,” said Dr. Shaik Ubaid from New York.
Noted civil rights activist and Magsaysay Award winner Dr. Sandeep Pandey, who was in Washington, D.C. from India, said: “The brutal crackdown by Government in India on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens protests has created a situation in which women in large numbers have come out on streets to challenge the divisive-communal-fascist agenda of the government. It gives a hope that democracy and constitution can ultimately be saved by the common people from a government which is bent upon destroying them.”
Since the passage of the CAA in the Indian parliament on Dec. 12, 2019, Indian American students have also been protesting the act in their own way. On Jan. 17, students at Stanford University had organized a protest in the university campus.
On Jan. 26, students at Yale University, who have formed a coalition with others, Students Against Hindutva, released a video showing students reading the preamble to the Indian Constitution. All campus billboards Jan. 26 were filled with signs such as “In solidarity with Kashmir,” “In solidarity with Shaheen Bagh” and “Stop internet shutdown,” highlighting their resistance against CAA/NRC.
On March 5, Students Against Hindutva will be hosting nationwide demonstrations on college campuses.
