TIME magazine Sept. 22 unveiled its latest TIME 100 list, profiling the Top Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons over the past year, with Indian Americans such as Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai and Kamala Harris among those recognized.
Aside from Pichai, who was featured on one of the eight magazine covers and in the Titans group, and Harris in the Leaders group, biologist Ravindra Gupta was among the Pioneers; Ayushmann Khurrana was named among the Artists group; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the Leaders.
The magazine has been doing the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people for nearly 20 years.
“But there has never been a year like this. A year of multiple crises, all over the world, all at once,” the report notes. “And so this year’s list looks far different than any of us could have predicted just six months ago. The TIME 100 has always been a mirror of the world and those who shape it.”
Jamie Dimon, chair and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, wrote an excerpt on Pichai. Dimon says “Pichai’s uniquely American story—emigrating from India as a young adult and working his way to become CEO of a $1 trillion corporation—represents the best of what we aspire for our society.”
He used his natural gifts and strong work ethic to rise through the ranks of Google (now Alphabet) by leading many of their most successful products, such as Drive, Gmail and Maps, and officially took the reins of the company in December, Dimon added.
“Google is a client, partner and competitor of ours, but we both recognize that our success is dependent on a healthy and inclusive economy that looks out for employees, customers and communities,” the JPMorgan Chase head said. “Sundar, along with myself and 25 CEOs of New York City’s other largest employers, recently committed to hiring 100,000 traditionally underserved New Yorkers by 2030, with a focus on low-income, Black, Latinx and Asian communities.”
The challenges Sundar faces in his role are among the most important of our time—issues of innovation, privacy, regulation and competition. But his analytical, humble and inclusive leadership will position Google to meet the moment. These are traits the world could use a lot more of in these times, Dimon concluded.
Harris, as written by Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, has always been a trailblazer.
She broke barriers in California, made history in the U.S. Senate, and now she’s the first Black woman and first Indian American to be nominated for vice president by a major political party, Pressley said.
“Kamala’s nomination is the realization of a dream that so many have struggled for so long to make possible,” the congresswoman said. “She was raised by a strong woman rooted in community to be a strong woman rooted in community. Her life and career have been defined by a fierce commitment to public service and an abiding belief in government as a force for good,” she adds.
“I’ve been honored to work alongside Kamala in Congress and to bear witness to her passion, tenacity and dedication. In a moment when our communities are facing overlapping crises of public health, economic inequality and systemic racism, we’ve stood shoulder to shoulder to legislate together against discrimination in the response to COVID-19 and to support our local Black businesses,” Pressley continued.
Harris every day embodies the beliefs and expectations of little girls and young women who see themselves in her, the excerpt went on.
“We speak of our elders and we say, ‘We are, because of them.’ Years from now, a generation of young people will look at Kamala and say, ‘We are, because of her.’” Pressley said.
TIME editor at large Karl Vick wrote on Modi, opining that “The key to democracy is not, in fact, free elections. Those only tell who got the most votes. More important is the rights of those who did not vote for the winner.”
India has been the world’s largest democracy for more than seven decades. Its population of 1.3 billion includes Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religious sects, the editor writes.
All have abided in India, which the Dalai Lama (who has spent most of his life in refuge there) has lauded as “an example of harmony and stability,” Vick adds.
“Narendra Modi has brought all that into doubt. Though almost all of India’s prime ministers have come from the nearly 80 percent of the population that is Hindu, only Modi has governed as if no one else matters,” he said.
First elected on a populist promise of empowerment, his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party rejected not only elitism but also pluralism, specifically targeting India’s Muslims. The crucible of the pandemic became a pretense for stifling dissent. And the world’s most vibrant democracy fell deeper into shadow, Vick concluded.
Adam Castillejo, known as the ‘London Patient’ and second person to have been functionally cured of HIV, said that his improbable journey to a functional HIV cure was led by Professor Gupta.
Castillejo’s journey “commenced during a very tempestuous period of my life. But when I was first introduced to Gupta, I was pleasantly surprised.”
The London Patient said Gupta was thoughtful and compassionate, and his accomplishments—now including oversight of the stem-cell treatments Castillejo received from a donor with a rare gene mutation, which led to his remission—clearly earned him respect and admiration from his colleagues in the HIV research community, the excerpt said.
“Now he has mine, as well,” the patient emphasized.
“Through the years, our partnership has developed and strengthened as Gupta has shared his knowledge and his enthusiasm to find a feasible cure for everyone. He has championed me and empowered me to become an ambassador of hope to millions of people living with HIV around the world,” according to Castillejo.
In recognition of his work, last year the University of Cambridge appointed him professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease.
“I’m so fortunate and humbled to know him, and to see how his dedication can conquer this disease,” the author wrote.
Actor and Live Love Laugh Foundation founder Deepika Padukone said she remembers Khurrana vividly from his debut film, “Vicky Donor.”
“He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters,” she said.
Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes, the foundation founder adds.
“In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them,” she says. “You’re probably wondering, ‘How?’ Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream,” Padukone said.
Fifty-four of the people on the list are women, more than ever before. Not only were many of the biggest grassroots movements of the year led by women, so were many of the world’s most effective responses to COVID- 19, TIME said.
As a rule, the TIME 100 focuses on the living, but looming large over this year’s list is the impact of individuals, it adds.
“With our staff still working remotely, the process of putting together this year’s TIME 100 was also unlike anything we’ve ever experienced,” the report said. “Led by TIME 100 editorial director Dan Macsai, it is the result of many hundreds of Zooms and Google Meets among many dozens of our global staff, as well as recommendations by TIME 100 alumni,” the report added.
“We see the TIME 100 as more than a list,” says Macsai. “It’s a community of hundreds of leaders from across the years and around the world whose visions can guide us and whose achievements can bring us hope."
