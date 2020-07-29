Indian Americans can be a key factor in helping India mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, said T.V. Nagendra Prasad, the new consul general of India in San Francisco, who will serve the entire West Coast region.
“Cooperation with companies in this region will help India solve the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prasad told India-West, adding that cooperation in the areas of tele-health, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines were key to solving the crisis in two countries hit the hardest by the virus.
India has confirmed almost 1.3 million infections with 30,000 deaths, while the U.S. has confirmed 4.19 million infections with more than 140,000 deaths, the most of any country in the world.
Prasad was bullish on U.S.-India cooperation in the sector of tele-health. Though 500 million people in India are covered by a health care plan — the largest in the world — more than 900 million lack access to health care, especially critical during the current crisis.
Prasad joined the consulate June 26, taking over from Sanjay Panda, who was appointed ambassador to Turkey. He has since been making the rounds, albeit virtually, as most West Coast states have banned gatherings. In one of his first meetings after joining his posting in San Francisco, Prasad, along with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, had a briefing with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee. The meeting focused on growing the trade partnership between India and Washington State — which currently stands at $1.29 billion, according to the Indian Embassy — in the sectors of aerospace, IT, retail, health care, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Washington and Andhra Pradesh have a sister state agreement.
Prasad also met with the Bay Area Council July 22, which last year led a trade delegation to Delhi, comprised of Indian American business leaders and California’s Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis. California enjoys a robust trade relationship with India, particularly in the area of agriculture.
Separately, the Silicon Valley chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs also hosted a virtual meet and greet for the new consul general.
Since his arrival, Prasad has been busy managing the “Vande Bharat” mission, a Government of India initiative to help Indian citizens stranded in the U.S. to return home. All travel is via Air India and out of San Francisco International Airport. Thus far, the mission has accommodated more than 7,500 Indian nationals and has managed to remain free of COVID infections, according to the consul general.
The “Vande Bharat” mission was scheduled to end July 19, but Prasad said the demand is great and the program may continue until commercial flights are available again.
The consul general came to San Francisco from New Delhi, where he headed the Gulf division. Nine million Indian nationals reside in the Gulf region: Prasad said more than half a million people have been evacuated since the pandemic began.
Prasad told India-West he was inspired by the vibrancy of the Indian American community. “The government of India has created a unique ecosystem for expatriates to participate in India’s growth,” he said, adding: “I’m looking forward to seeing what more can be achieved. Scalable trade has no limits.”
Post-pandemic, Prasad sees unique opportunities for U.S-India cooperation, especially in the area of medical manufacturing, which can be done for a fraction of the cost. India is also a leading contender in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
“India will be a leading player in the post-pandemic global revival,” he said.
Prasad, who was born in Warangal, Telangana, joined the Indian Foreign Service in the year 1993 and served in various positions at Indian missions around the world, including Tehran, London, Thimphu, Berne, and Ashgabat. He was India's Ambassador to Turkmenistan from July 2014 to January 2018.
