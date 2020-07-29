Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, the former ambassador to Turkmenistan, has joined the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, which serves the entire West Coast, as the new consul general. “Cooperation with companies in this region will help India solve the crisis of the COVID pandemic,” Prasad told India-West in an interview, shortly after he took office, adding thathe was inspired by the vibrancy of the Indian American community. (photo courtesy of CGISF.gov.in)