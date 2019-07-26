Asia Society recently unveiled its 10 Most Influential Asian Pacific Americans in U.S. Politics, with four Indian Americans among those recognized.
The 10-person list includes U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai.
The Asia Society notes in unveiling the list that Asian Americans, a group long confined to the periphery of American politics, are an emerging force.
The Asian American population accounts for 5.6 percent of the total U.S. population, and it’s expected to reach 14 percent by 2065, according to the release.
Historically, Asian Americans have not voted as a bloc, supporting both Democratic and Republican candidates in more-or-less equal measures, the organization notes.
But that's beginning to change. In the 2016 presidential election, more than three in four Asian American voters supported Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump, it notes.
Three Asian Pacific Americans — Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, and Andrew Yang — are seeking the Democratic Party nomination for president in 2020. A fourth, Nikki Haley, is seen as a plausible contender for the Republican nomination in 2024, should she wish to seek it, the Society said.
There are Asian Americans in the Cabinet, in Congress, and in high-profile administrative roles in the government, noted the release.
The 47-year-old Haley, unlike many others in this list, isn’t currently in the United States government. The former Republican governor of South Carolina resigned as U.S. Representative to the United Nations last year, one of the very few Trump administration officials to leave office with both her relationship to President Trump and her reputation intact, the society said.
The daughter of India-born parents, Haley has long been considered a rising star of the right and is viewed as a plausible Republican presidential nominee for 2024. Her second book, With All Due Respect, set to be published on Nov. 12, will offer a “first-hand perspective on major national and international matters,” according to Axios, the report notes.
Harris, 54, is the junior senator from California and a Democratic candidate for president in 2020. Prior to her election in 2016, Harris served as California’s attorney general and, before that, the district attorney for San Francisco.
Born to an Indian mother and African American father, Harris attracted widespread national attention two years ago for her pointed interrogation of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his association with Russian businessmen and officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. The launch event of her presidential campaign this year in Oakland, California, attracted 20,000 attendees, and polling suggests that Harris is firmly in the upper echelon of the massive Democratic field, it notes.
The 42-year-old Khanna, the son of Indian immigrants, serves as Representative of California’s 17th Congressional district, which covers a sizable section of the Bay Area. He is also serving as the co-chair of Senator Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, the bio notes.
Khanna’s affiliation with the Sanders campaign is not a surprise. He raised eyebrows in 2018 with his "dual endorsement" of then-obscure congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her opponent, former Rep. Joseph Crowley, and has generally found a voice as an outspoken progressive in the Democratic caucus. But Khanna, whose district overlaps with the tonier parts of Silicon Valley, has generally refrained from criticizing technology companies head-on, it said.
Pai, 46, is the current chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. He is the first Indian American to hold the position.
In his first year as chairman, Pai repealed net neutrality rules enforced by the Obama administration, sparking widespread opposition from activists concerned about growing corporate power online, the bio notes.
More recently, Pai has taken up a decidedly more popular crusade to limit unwanted robocalls by allowing mobile carriers to automatically enroll customers in “do not call” registries.
Also on the list are Elaine Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth; U.S. Rep. Gabbard; U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono; U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu; and tech entrepreneur and presidential candidate Yang.
