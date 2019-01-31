MILPITAS, Calif. — Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Panda, India’s new Consul General for the West Coast and Guam, acknowledged the special role California has in shaping the U.S.-India relationship at a Republic Day celebration held Jan. 26 evening at the India Community Center here.
“As a major hub for education, technology and innovation, California has a natural connect with India,” said Panda to the packed auditorium of both Indian Americans and other community members, many dressed in resplendent Indian garb. “The main actors building this bridge comprise the Indian diaspora. With the scale of their achievement and success in their adopted country, they make their country of origin proud,” said the consul general, who arrived in San Francisco last October, as former CG Venkatesan Ashok retired. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Aw6bEe)
In an interview with India-West shortly after he arrived on the West Coast, the veteran diplomat said he is aiming for bureaucratic efficiency, a goal echoed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech to the Indian global diaspora at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2G7ynSu).
At the Republic Day celebration in Milpitas, Panda gave a shout-out to Adobe chairman, CEO and president Shantanu Narayen, and educationist/philanthropist Ganpatbhai Patel, both of whom were awarded the Padma Shri Jan. 26, India’s highest civilian honor. Six Indian Americans won Padma Shris this year, from a total of 98 global recipients. Panda also recognized John Chambers, Cisco’s chairman emeritus who now heads up the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Chambers was honored this year with a Padma Bhushan for his work in growing the U.S.-India economic relationship.
Indian Americans on the West Coast are key to India’s growth, said Panda. “By sharing their time, resources, technological know-how and innovation initiatives, they can contribute substantively in solving some of the key challenges that India faces, including those related to urban infrastructure, and, access to health, education, energy and water,” he said. “California is indeed a veritable cultural melting pot, an important component of which is the Indian community. I compliment all of you for being part of this cultural synthesis and for adding a splash of color to this beautiful canvas,” stated Panda.
The CG spoke of the global strategic partnership between the two countries which has evolved over several years. “The continuing high-level exchanges across diverse spheres reflects not only our strategic convergence but also the importance that we attach to nurturing this relationship.”
“Suffice to say, today, our two countries are on the threshold of a qualitative transformation in our bilateral engagement across a broad spectrum,” said Panda.
California state Assemblymember Kansen Chu, who represents portions of the Silicon Valley and the East Bay, came on stage with his wife Daisy to present Panda with a commemoration from the California state Legislature honoring India’s 70th Republic Day. Chu noted that the commemoration was signed by Assembly member Ash Kalra, the lone Indian American in the California state Assembly; and Bob Wieckowski, a California state Senator who represents portions of the East Bay Area. Kalra was not present at the Milpitas event.
Chu said onstage that he looked forward to continuing the good relationship India has with California, and noted that his chief of staff Anurag Pal is Indian American.
Fremont, California Vice Mayor Raj Salwan also bestowed a commemoration from the city to Panda. The politician — who serves a town which is home to one of the highest populations of Indian Americans — spoke about the sacrifice of immigrants. “They have created strong roots for future generations,” he said.
Saratoga, California City council member Rishi Kumar also gave a commemoration to Panda. “It’s a new world out there. We as Indian Americans have the potential to redefine America,” he said, noting that Indian Americans are an integral resource to the “innovation economy.” He urged the audience to become American citizens and to exercise their right to vote.
Ohlone Community College Board of Trustees member Teresa Cox also delivered a commemoration to the CG.
The audience was then treated to a kathak performance of “Rama” by the Tarangini School of Dance.
The Ranjini dance school also performed a rousing folk dance, which climaxed with dancers balancing several water pots on their heads. The Deepak school of dance ended the evening’s festivities with popular Bollywood favorites.
