Indian American organizations hastily assembled press statements Aug. 11 as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, as his running mate.
Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, said in a statement that she was thrilled to see a fellow Indian American woman on the presidential ticket.
“As she has in the fight for marriage equality, taking on the big banks, and reining in predatory colleges, Sen. Harris’s life’s work has been about breaking barriers that hold people back and fighting to secure justice for the people—all the people.”
“Her life story demonstrates what is possible in this nation when we fight for an American dream available to all,” said Tanden, noting that Harris’s mother, the late Shyamala Gopalan, raised her single-handedly after her divorce from Stanford economist Donald Harris; Kamala was seven at the time her parents divorced.
Tanden, too, was raised by a single mother.
“In naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, Vice President Biden has made a groundbreaking choice that not only recognizes the importance of identifying a highly qualified candidate as his partner but also the need to center the diverse voices and lived experiences of women, especially women of color, in our nation’s most crucial policy debates,” said Tanden. The Center for American Progress is a Washington, D.C.-based progressive think tank.
The AAPI Victory Fund, which endorsed Biden last year during the Democratic primaries, congratulated the former vice president and his new running mate, calling the pick a “groundbreaking and historic selection.”
“Senator Harris has been a necessary voice that advocates for the AAPI community,” said Varun Nikore, president of the AAPI Victory Fund. He noted, in a press statement, that Harris had spoken to the community at an AAPI Victory Fund event. Her campaign also provided remarks for the AAPI Progressive Summit last fall.”
“AAPIs are overjoyed and energized. We are ecstatic that Vice President Biden selected her to be his running mate and we will continue to mobilize to dump Trump this November,” said Nikore.
AAPI Progressive Action said in a press statement: “This is a huge win for our community, and shows that the Biden Campaign and the DNC are starting to recognize the importance of AAPI voters.”
Neil Makhija, executive director of the Indian American Impact Fund, told The New York Times that — shortly after Biden announced his pick, his father sent him a photo of Harris wearing a raspberry-pink sari with a bindi. Makhija said the photo could have come from his own family album: it made it clear that someone who looked like him could be a candidate for one of the nation’s highest offices.
“Spending time in India, growing up where nobody in our neighborhood really understood us — or maybe they kind of noticed my mother’s accent, or didn’t take her as seriously — those are experiences that Kamala Harris understands,” Makhija told the Times. “I think we’re feeling seen for the first time.”
In a press statement, Makhija noted that an estimated 1.3 million Indian Americans are expected to vote in this year's election, including nearly 200,000 in Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, both must-win battleground states. IMPACT is aiming to raise $10 million to support the Biden-Harris ticket and down-ballot races.
The US-India Business Council noted that during her term in the Senate, Harris has been focused on domestic issues. Nonetheless, said the organization, “She is likely to play a key role in the Biden campaign’s already robust engagement on U.S.-India relations."
With both campaigns wooing the Indian American electorate, the U.S.-India partnership will be an area of focus in the coming months, noted USIBC in its newsletter. Data governance issues, and post-pandemic health and economic recovery are likely to be the primary focus for both governments in the months ahead, it said.
Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami told India-West: “What a momentous occasion in Indian American history! I have known Kamala Harris since her days as the District Attorney of San Francisco, and at every step as she progressed through her career, she has shown tremendous vision and passion. Proud moment indeed!”
