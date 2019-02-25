The Indian American community held several vigils last week throughout the nation paying respect to the victims of the Pulwama terrorist attack in India.
In Northern California in Sacramento, the Indian Association of Sacramento held a vigil Feb. 20 to pay tribute to the dozens of soldiers who were martyred in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force personnel dead.
Over 200 Indian community members gathered in Sacramento for the vigil at the local Lakshmi Narayan Mandir to peacefully protest the attack and to show solidarity with families who lost their members in the attack.
Sue Frost, Sacramento County supervisor, said at the event, “Tonight I attended a candlelight vigil sponsored by the Indian Association of Sacramento – and stood in solidarity with my fellow Sacramento region citizens and together we recited a pledge that ended with ‘We, the citizens of Sacramento, hereby pledge that we denounce the terror in any format, in any part of the world.’”
Frost added that “It was a beautiful tribute to the honor the soldiers in the Pulwama terrorist attack. Words don't come close to expressing the sorrow. Tonight, I am reminded of how lucky I am to live in America, the land of freedom and opportunity. I am grateful that I feel safe in my daily life. I pray for our friends in Pulwama.”
Many others spoke at the vigil, conveying words of comfort and support for the martyrs, their families and local Indian community.
Another guest speaker, Dr. Firdos Sheikh, said, “I wore the tricolor in honor of Indian soldiers. They continued to protect our country. While we were thousands of miles away. Scattered broken bodies broke my heart. How helpless to watch the innocent slain so mercilessly? Prayers. And heartfelt condolences. May peace consume every being. Across the globe.”
Sumati Rao of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco office attended the event, as well as Easan Katir from Hindu American Foundation.
Other speakers included Dr. Bhavin Parikh, IAS president; Rao Duriseti, IAS vice president; Panduranga Itagi and Tushar Sashittal from HSS; Venu Acharya from the Annapoorna USA Foundation; and Anupriya Ramraj, IAS Board of trustees chair, among others.
In New Jersey, the Federation of Indian Associations (in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Feb. 21 hosted a vigil, which was attended by more than 600 members of the Indian American community.
The somber tribute included a flower filled memorial and included brief remarks from Indian Consulate New York HOC Jaideep Chola; mayor of Woodbridge John McCormac who attended along with Councilwoman Nancy Drumm; and Alok Kumar, president of FIA NY NJ CT, FIA according to a news release.
Another vigil was held in Houston, Texas, where more than 300 Indian Americans gathered at India House to express solidarity in the wake of the attack.
A condolence meeting was organized by India Culture Center Houston and the Indian American Community of Greater Houston, according to reports.
They urged that all nations needed to stand together with India and the U.S. in their fight against those carrying out such “brutal crimes,” the report said.
Officials present at the prayer meeting were Deputy Consul General of India Surendra Adhana, district representatives of U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, representatives of Congressman Al Green, Congressman Dan Crenshaw, and Fort Bend County Judge KP George.
IANS adds: Members of the Indian American community held protests outside the Pakistani consulates in New York and Chicago to condemn the Feb. 14 Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF troopers.
In New York Feb. 22, the police stopped 400 protesters from approaching the consulate building and cordoned them off next to Central Park, across the avenue.
They protested peacefully for over two hours shouting "Vande Mataram" and "God Bless America" along with slogans denouncing Pakistan's support for terrorism.
A delegation went to the consulate to hand over a memorandum demanding "credible and visible" action against the perpetrators of the Pulwama carnage that was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack that claimed 163 lives.
Overseas Friends of BJP-USA president Krishna Reddy Anugula said that the diplomats at the consulate refused to accept the memorandum, which also asked for freedom for Kulbhushan Jadav, who has been sentenced by a Pakistani military court as a spy; and for handing over JeM chief Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim, who is wanted for 1993 terrorist bombings in Mumbai, to India.
On Feb. 21, community members held a demonstration at the Chinese consulate in Chicago against Beijing's policy of protecting Azhar from UN sanctions through its veto powers.
Jagdish Sewhani, the president of the American India Public Affairs Committee, and one of the organizers of the New York protest, said that his group was organizing a nation-wide outreach campaign to members of Congress to sponsor legislation against Pakistan's support for terrorism.
Members of his group and other Indians have been asked to call on their legislators or write to them seeking action against Islamabad, he said.
The Federation of Indian Associations organized a candle-light vigil in Woodbridge, Virginia, also on Feb. 21 to honor the Pulwama victims.
About 600 people, including Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac Councilwoman Nancy Drumm, attended the vigil.
Earlier in the week, OFBJP organized the screening of Bollywood film "Uri" to raise awareness of terrorism in the sub-continent. .
Across the U.S., Indian communities have held vigils and prayer services for the victims, including in Atlanta, Georgia; Naperville, Illinois; Sacramento, California; and Houston, Stafford and Woodlands in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.