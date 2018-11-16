Two Indian American changemakers, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and activist-author Saru Jayaraman, were announced as members of the inaugural class of ‘Colorlines 20 x 20,’ a group of transformative leaders who use a narrative shift strategy to reimagine what it means to advance racial justice.
The race-focused media outlet celebrated its 20-year anniversary over the Nov. 10 weekend at Facing Race National Conference in Detroit, Michigan. In commemoration of the publication’s 20 years of race-centric reporting, it unveiled its first ‘Colorlines 20 x 20.’
“Colorlines is the place to chart our collective resistance and has been for 20 years. Through Colorlines, the racial justice movement sees a reflection of itself,” said Akiba Solomon, the publication’s senior editorial director. “Colorlines isn’t just a window to the world we daily struggle through, but the more hopeful world we are building.”
As a daily news site “where race matters,” Colorlines has earned critical acclaim for its in-depth investigative reporting, news analysis, opinion and curation.
The news site stresses that Jayapal had been working tirelessly to “protect immigrants and people of color made vulnerable by anti-immigrant sentiment, Islamophobia and systemic sexism” way before she became a member of Congress.
It also informs the readers that the non-profit founded by Jayapal, Hate Free Zone (now OneAmerica), is one of the largest immigrant advocacy organizations in the U.S. today.
In honoring Jayapal, Colorlines notes that she uses her platform to “fight for women’s, immigrant, civil and human rights,” adding that she was the primary sponsor for a bill that safeguarded contraceptive coverage for women on Medicaid and has backed other legislation that protects the most easily disenfranchised.
As president and co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, Jayaraman, the daily new site states, “fights for equality for workers in the restaurant industry, which is entrenched in racial discrimination and unfair pay practices.”
ROC United, under her guidance, it explains, “has won more than $10 million for workers in cases involving back wages, sexual harassment and stolen tips and wages.”
Elaborating on Jayaraman’s achievements, Colorlines adds that “Jayaraman does not just want workers to make fair pay; she wants restaurants to transform how they operate.”
Jayaraman, whose 2016 book, “Forked: A New Standard for American Dining,” argues that restaurants can survive and be profitable while compensating workers fairly, is also a leading advocate in Fight for $15, the national campaign to raise the minimum wage, it said.
“We founded Colorlines 20 years ago to shift the narrative around what it means to fight for racial justice and thrive as people of color living in America,” said Jeff Chang, co-founder of Colorlines and vice president of narrative arts and culture at Race Forward —formerly the Applied Research Center. “We’re excited to lift up the work of 20 people who are doing that work every day in areas as varied as gender rights, environmental justice, education and labor. Here’s to another two decades of changing the conversation.”
