Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, was the target of a protest Oct. 3 in Cupertino, Calif., where he was holding a town hall meeting. Khanna announced in July that he had joined the Pakistani American Congressional Caucus. “As an American member of Congress, I want to promote peace in the region,” Khanna, who is also a member of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, told India-West. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)