A plethora of Indian American and South Asian American candidates were vying for seats in San Ramon, California, with over a handful running for mayor and three others seeking a council seat.
Running for mayor in this Northern California East Bay city were small business owner Aparna Madireddi, business owner and engineer Susmita Nayak, San Ramon Vice Mayor Sabina Zafar, engineer Sanat Sethy, physician Dinesh Govindarao, and veteran San Ramon Councilman David E. Hudson.
More than 23,000 votes were cast, with Hudson topping the field with 7,949 votes for 34.43 percent, winning the seat to replace Mayor Bill Clarkson, who is stepping down after eight years.
Zafar was the nearest candidate with 29.29 percent of the vote, a total of 6,762 votes – just 1,187 votes behind. The runner-up was not immediately available for comment.
Zafar, who won her city council seat in 2018, defended the new master plan in an interview with India-West earlier this year. Thirty years ago, developers came to the council with a proposal to build housing. The City Council voted against the proposal. Contra Costa County stepped in, and the developments were built.
“We can either build housing in a planned way, or the county will step in and do it their way,” said Zafar, noting that the new master plan protects open spaces by filling in existing areas, particularly downtown. The plan includes lakes, bike lanes, and parks, she said.
The new plan also calls for more affordable housing in the form of smaller one- and two-bedroom units. “We need to have housing for all age groups,” said Zafar.
The Islamabad native, who has lived in San Ramon for 15 years, viewed her candidacy as the cusp between Hudson, who has served on the city council for 22 years, and four relative newcomers to politics. “I understand the lay of the land, but also bring a fresh pair of eyes,” she said, noting that she has shadowed Clarkson, and attended the Mayor’s conference in Washington, DC last year when Clarkson could not attend.
Zafar was endorsed by Reps. Eric Swalwell and Mark deSaulnier, California state Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Assembly District 16; and San Ramon city council member Phil O'Loane.
Govindarao (3,429; 14.85 percent) and Madireddi (3,333; 14.44 percent) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Physician Govindarao, who serves as Chief Medical Officer for the State Compensation Insurance Fund, said earlier that he would bring his expertise to manage San Ramon’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working with both county and state officials to “find a data driven approach.”
Madireddi, who is chair of San Ramon’s Open Space Advisory Committee and serves as its liaison to the Planning Commission, alleged in an earlier interview with India-West: “A lot of monied interests are playing a role in our development.”
She also expressed her concern about the city’s $36 million pension debt, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also discussed the lack of public transportation for students and seniors, and shared her plan for alternatives to big buses, including mini-vans and partnerships with rental car companies.
Neither Govindarao nor Madireddi immediately responded to India-West’s requests for comment.
Sethy, with 5.08 percent of the vote (1,172), and Nayak, who earned 1.92 percent of the vote (443), rounded out the field.
Meanwhile, in the city’s District 3 Council seat, Sridhar Verose, Varun Kaushal and Sameera Rajwade were all hoping to earn the post.
In the four-person field, which also included Reza Majlesi, Verose, an engineer and Parks and Community Services commissioner, won the seat being vacated by Councilmember Phil O'Loane, receiving 2,313 of the 5,046 votes for 45.84 percent.
Verose was not immediately available for comment.
As reported earlier by India-West, Verose has been a resident of San Ramon for the past 15 years and lives there with his wife Sucharitha and two kids who attend San Ramon schools. He graduated with a master’s degree in software engineering from San Jose State University and has been working in information technology for the past 25 years. He is currently working as senior manager of cloud operations at Opentext Inc.
Verose has always been deeply involved in his community, his bio notes.
He is also a liaison to the Library Committee, Facilities Committee, Field Users Committee, and participates in advisory committee interview panels.
Since he moved to San Ramon, he has dedicated all of his time outside of work to public service and advocating for just social policies and programs in San Ramon and is committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents, the bio notes.
Majlesi (1,545; 30.62 percent) was the nearest candidate in the city council race, with Kaushal (607; 12.03 percent) and Rajwade (581; 11.51 percent) rounding out the field.
