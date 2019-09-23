HOUSTON – Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indian Americans to help boost tourism in India by bringing at least five non-Indian families to India.
"Can you do a small work for me, can I depend on you?" he said during a community reception by the Texas India Foundation, which had organized the massive 'Howdy Modi' event earlier.
"I am asking Indians to make a promise to bring at least five non-Indian families to India," to which the audience clapped.
Praising the Indian American community, the prime minister said they have set the foundation for a bright future for India-U.S. ties.
Modi unveiled the plaque of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Eternal Gandhi Museum, inauguration of the Gujarati Samaj of Houston Event Center and for a Siddhi Vinayak temple.
"The Eternal Gandhi museum will be a prized cultural landmark in Houston. I have been associated with this effort for a while. It will surely make Gandhi Ji's thoughts popular among the youth," he said.
Speaking earlier at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, Modi said the answer to the question 'Howdy Modi' is "everything is fine in India” and went on to say that in different Indian languages.
Stressing the diversity of Indian languages and cultures, Modi said: "Howdy Modi? The answer is everything is fine in India."
He then said that in different Indian languages: "Sab changey si, majama che; ellam saukiyam, sob khub bhalo, saboo bhallachi,” and many more.
Modi said India has different languages, different cultures, different food habits. "This makes our country different, this unity in diversity makes our country unique, and is also our strength."
"Our vibrant democracy is our foundation, and our inspiration," Modi said.
Speaking at the Sept. 22 event, President Donald Trump had praised the Indian American community for revolutionizing the world of technology.
Trump told the gathering of over 50,000 people at the NRG stadium here: "Indian Americans are helping revolutionize technology to change the world and improving lives.”
Thousands of Indians are working at some top American tech firms that are run by Indian American CEOs like Satya Nadella at Microsoft, Sundar Pichai at Google and Shantanu Narayen at Adobe, among others.
Trump further said both the countries will work together to create cutting-edge technology to benefit millions.
Signaling his support for legal immigration, Trump had said in June that he will change the H-1B visa system for professionals to ensure "certainty" and a path to citizenship for those on the visa.
"H-1B holders in the U.S. can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.," he had tweeted.
Indians are the biggest beneficiaries of the temporary H1-B visas, 76 percent of which went to professionals from India last year, according to government statistics.
Limiting H-1B visas has been a matter of concern for India and New Delhi has taken it up with Washington as a trade-related issue.
Meanwhile, cultural performances at the 'Howdy Modi!’ event showcased talent from across India, with over 400 performers enthralling the estimated 50,000 crowd gathered to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
As the Indian American crowd waited for the dignitaries to arrive, the performers dressed in Indian traditional costumes presented mini dance performances, keeping the crowd glued.
