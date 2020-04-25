UNITED NATIONS (IANS) – An Indian assistant secretary general dealing with the UN pension fund investments resigned for "personal and family reasons," a spokesperson said last month.
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, giving the reason for Sudhir Rajkumar's sudden resignation, said Guterres has accepted his resignation during "a unique and difficult time in the financial markets.”
Rajkumar also held the title of Representative of the Secretary-General for the Investment of the Assets of the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund.
Asked about the sudden announcement of the resignation that was made on a Sunday, Dujarric said: "It's clearly a volatile time for the global markets and the Secretary General fully recognizes that this is a unique and difficult time in the financial markets as we all know and he thought it necessary to act quickly and decisively to appoint an interim representative.”
The world financial markets have fallen precipitously following the Covid-19 outbreak.
Pedro Guazo, the director of the Finance Division in the Office of Program Planning, Finance and Budget, was given the interim appointment.
He said that Guterres has confidence in Guazo's ability to run the fund immediately and has asked him to review the fund's assets and brief him on the position of the fund within the next week.
Rajkumar was appointed to the position in 2017.
He had earlier been the head of the global pension advisory program at the World Bank Treasury, providing advisory services to pension funds for several countries, according to the UN.
He had also been a member on the External Advisory Committee on Investments of the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Investment Committee of the United Nations Office for Project Services, and as vice-chair of the Board of Directors of the International Center for Pension Management.
Before joining the World Bank in East Africa he worked in a managerial capacity with Shriram Group in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.