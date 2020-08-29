Over 5,000 people used to come every year from the greater Sacramento area and further away to attend the India Day celebrations organized by the Indian Association of Sacramento for the past 15 years. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the India Day celebrations were held primarily online, with the Indian flag being unfurled Aug. 15 in front of the California state Capitol.
On the same day at 4 p.m., IAS conducted a car parade at the state Capitol in Sacramento with approximately 50 cars, said a press release. Satheesh Nagaraja, co-lead of the parade, decorated his car with colorful Indian flags and led the parade.
Other Indian American participants decorated their respective cars with tricolor flags and rallied around the state Capitol for about 30 minutes, noted the release. According to IAS president Shivesh Sinha, “It will be the first time ever that India’s tricolor will be unfurled at the iconic CA State Capital venue in all its glory. On this very special day when our mother country is celebrating her 74th birthday, I wish you a very happy Indian Independence Day.”
A large number of people, dressed in traditional Indian clothes and wearing masks, joined the celebration on the lawn in front of state Capitol building, waving both the Indian and American flags, and shouting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Hind’, added the release. The Indian national anthem was sung by the crowd and the participants erupted in huge cheers and applause as the Indian tricolor flag was raised in front of the building alongside the American flag.
Later that day, hundreds of Indian Americans participated in the IAS virtual India Day celebrations live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube, which included colorful Indian cultural performances lasting nearly three hours.
Deputy Consul General of India at San Francisco’s Indian Consulate Rajesh Naik attended the IAS India Day event virtually and wished the Sacramento Indian community on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, as well as explaining the services offered by the consulate.
Established in 2005, the Indian Association of Sacramento has been organizing India Day annually, which showcases India’s cultural heritage and history. Since its inception, IAS has raised over $160,000 funds for several non-profits in and out of the U.S. This year IAS raised $12,000 and assisted needy people living in the greater Sacramento with face masks, meals, groceries, medical and school supplies, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.