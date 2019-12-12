Former Indian-Australian diplomat and politician Devanand ‘Dave’ Sharma helped craft a peace resolution in 2001 that could lead to the creation of the world’s newest nation, Bougainville.
Voters in the South Pacific region of Bougainville overwhelmingly voted Dec. 11 to gain their independence from Papau New Guinea. The Associated Press reported that Bougainville Referendum Commission chairman Bertie Ahern announced that more than 98 percent of valid ballots favored independence. The referendum is non-binding: leaders of Papua New Guinea and Bougainville must now decide how to proceed.
The final say would then go to lawmakers in the Papua New Guinea Parliament. The process of becoming a separate nation could take years to achieve, according to the AP.
In 1999, Sharma began a stint with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He served with the Australian High Commission to Papua New Guinea and as a senior civilian adviser with the Peace Monitoring Group on Bougainville.
At the time of his appointment, Papua New Guinea and Bougainville were engaged in a two-decade long civil war over rights to the largest copper mine in the region. Sharma drafted the peace resolution ending the war, which included a future referendum on an independent nation.
In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation after the voting results were announced, Sharma said: "I'm pleased that the Bougainvilleans have expressed their view in such a clear way, but I would sound a note of caution that Bougainville is an island of about 200,000 people and countries of that sort of population often struggle to take on all the full attributes of a sovereign state.”
"How this plays out will be a concern. The civil war that started all this in 1988 was initially over a big resource project — the Panguna Copper Mine — but really because of Bougainvillean separatism or independence aspirations at the time, so obviously these issues have sparked serious civil conflict before and unrest, and so I think it is a time we need to tread cautiously and watch closely and do what we can to make sure the situation remains as calm as possible.," he added.
Later in his career, Sharma, now 43, was appointed as the Australian ambassador to Israel. At age 37, he was the youngest-ever ambassador from Australia.
The father of three daughters now serves as chairman of the board of directors of Shekel Brainweigh Ltd., an Israeli technology company. Sharma was born in Vancouver, Canada.
